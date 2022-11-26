Read full article on original website
Cyber Monday 2022: the best early tech deals under $25 available now
While much of our Cyber Monday coverage spans a wide range of prices, it’s no secret that the biggest savings are usually on the expensive, showy stuff like TVs. But if you’ve got a lengthy list for your upcoming holiday gift exchange, or you just need to stretch your budget a little more this year, look no further than these early Cyber Monday deals under $25 you can grab now.
Is it me or is $99 for a 1TB micro SD card an insanely good deal?
Cyber Monday is not always about the big-ticket items. You know what I mean: that 65-inch 4K TV for $499, that King-sized mattress for $870 (opens in new tab), or that Air Fryer for $54.99. Sometimes, it’s about the little stuff. I mean really little stuff, like a 1TB SD card that can fit on the tip of one finger.
Kensington’s new SlimBlade Pro trackball mouse lets you hook it up wirelessly
Kensington’s new version of its SlimBlade trackball mouse has a big improvement over the original model: wireless connectivity. With the SlimBlade Pro, which Kensington announced on Tuesday, you’ll be able to connect the trackball to your PC or Mac via Bluetooth or with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle (via 9to5Mac).
6 Musts From Anima Mundi’s Black Friday Weekend Sale
IT’S THAT FUNNY time of year, where all of our favorite brands have their biggest sales of the year, and we wonder – do I stock up for myself or actually shop for gifts? The answer is always a bit of both, especially when we’re talking about 25% off an entire brand like Anima Mundi.
The Best Gaming Laptops – Holidays 2022
For the second year in a row, the Razer Blade 15 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 receive the top mention for the best gaming laptops overall. Both are stunning machines, so picking between them is really a matter of personal choice, but we really love the look and feel of the Blade 15, as well as the multitude of spec options.
Windows 11 Will Soon Have a VPN Status Indicator on the Network Icon
Virtual Private Networks (VPN) have been a godsend to users who choose to browse through the internet incognito. Reports say that Windows 11 may be on its way to adding a system tray indicator, which will let the user know if their PC is connected to a VPN. A VPN server will provide several IP addresses, which can be used to mask the home IP address of a user from websites or other online services.
Stylish kid’s rugs you’ll actually want in your home
When it comes to kid’s rugs, we’re spoilt for choice. And not in a good way! If you’re looking for stylish kid’s rugs that aren’t in-your-face bright or covered in oversized cartoon characters, then this is the round up for you!. We’ve put in the...
