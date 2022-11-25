Read full article on original website
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois DoIT urges residents to stay cyber secure at the holidays
As residents start to prepare their holiday shopping this year, the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) warns shoppers to be wary of scams that will likely increase in the coming weeks. From the convenience of easily making household and grocery purchases to an endless offering of gifts, online...
OSF HealthCare increases minimum wage for employees for fourth time in 7 years
In this season of Thanksgiving and in recognition of the continued hard work of its employees, effective Nov. 27, 2022, OSF HealthCare will increase its minimum wage from $15 to $16 per hour ($18.08/hour in the Chicago Metro region). This is the fourth time in seven years OSF HealthCare has raised its minimum wage.
ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group celebrates 2nd anniversary in East St. Louis
Homicides in East St. Louis down 37 percent, non-fatal shootings down 24 percent. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), an investigative unit utilizing a community-based approach to violent crime reduction, recently celebrated its second anniversary. In October 2020, ISP and the East St. Louis Police Department began working all reported violent crime cases together to boost resources, ensure professionalism and integrity in investigations, and reduce crime.
Island-inspired restaurant Hawaiian Bros expands to O’Fallon
Fast-growing tropical-themed restaurant continues to surf into the greater St. Louis area. Hawaiian Bros, the fresh and quick-rising, island-inspired restaurant brand, officially brought the island vibes to O’Fallon, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Following its grand opening, the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce presented a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the new O’Fallon location, 1630 W Highway 50.
