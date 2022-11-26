Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Related
Andrew Wiggins' Dunk Over Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral
Andrew Wiggins had a big highlight in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Blake Griffin had a poster-worthy alley-oop dunk and the Celtics bench absolutely lost its mind
Blake Griffin used to be one of the most prolific dunkers in the NBA, but his highlights are more of a rarity these days. Griffin, who signed with the Celtics during the offseason and decided to wear No. 91 as a tribute to Dennis Rodman, is averaging a career-low in points per game (3.4 ppg) and minutes per game (11.1 mpg) so far this season.
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Titans Committed the Dumbest Penalty of the Season Against the Bengals
The Titans lost to the Bengals because of a really dumb penalty.
NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
NBA fans loved Kysre Gondrezick's picture from when she attended a Houston Rockets game as they showered her with praise.
Luke Fickell Was Asked If He Will Coach Wisconsin In Bowl Game
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 campaign didn't go as expected, but the team filled its head coaching vacancy with a hire that's drawn positive reviews across the board. Luke Fickell, who owns a 63-25 lifetime coaching record, revitalized the Cincinnati Bearcats football program and will seek to ...
Check out what Duke basketball alum Grayson Allen just did
Former Duke basketball national champ Grayson Allen shot a sizzling 7-for-7 from downtown for the Milwaukee Bucks (14-5) in the first half of their 124-115 home win over the Dallas Mavericks (9-10) on Sunday night. According to ESPN, that ties for the most made 3-pointers without a miss during any...
Career night for former Duke basketball guard Tre Jones
On Saturday night, former two-year Duke basketball treasure Tre Jones tallied a career-high 23 points for the San Antonio Spurs (6-15). A career-high 13 assists. Eight rebounds, tying a season-high. Two steals. Only one turnover in 36 minutes on the floor. Yes, even though Jones' impressive numbers came in a...
NBA Power Rankings: Suns and Cavs Continue to Rise
Checking in on every team after Thanksgiving weekend.
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Mavs-Bucks Game
Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Sunday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers, Pistons meet while facing injury woes
The Cleveland Cavaliers' four-game winning streak ended in Milwaukee on Friday at the start of a three-game road trip. They'll try to build a new one when they visit the banged-up Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons
After running off four straight at home last week, the Wine & Gold stumbled to start their three-game mini-trip in Milwaukee on Friday night, but hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Motown on Sunday. The Cavs were cruising in the opening stanza on Friday...
Yardbarker
Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"
When we talk about Michael Jordan, most people will admit that there was no one more competitive than the Chicago Bulls superstars. We have heard a plethora of Jordan's competitive nature, but was Jordan a dirty player? It's something that we have never heard of. However, former New York Knicks...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chicago imposed its will around the basket and on defense as the game progressed. The Bulls outscored Utah 64-44 in the paint, and they tallied 23 points off 14 Jazz turnovers. “I thought we made good decisions coming down the stretch,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought the guys got organized. I thought we generated good shots, even the ones we missed.”
Wilson & Purcell Explain What Triggered Sideline Altercation
The wheels are coming off the Denver Broncos bus.
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert (ankle) probable Monday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (ankle) is probable to play Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. LeVert is set to return from a four-game absence. He came off the bench his last two games, so the Cavaliers' starting lineup might remain the same Monday night. Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro will lose some playing time with LeVert returning to the rotation.
FOX Sports
Jazz face the Bulls on 4-game losing streak
Chicago Bulls (8-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-10, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Jazz take on Chicago. The Jazz are 6-2 in home games. Utah is third in the Western Conference scoring 117.1...
Cavs And Raptors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada.
Comments / 0