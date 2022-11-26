ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

BlueDevilCountry

Career night for former Duke basketball guard Tre Jones

On Saturday night, former two-year Duke basketball treasure Tre Jones tallied a career-high 23 points for the San Antonio Spurs (6-15). A career-high 13 assists. Eight rebounds, tying a season-high. Two steals. Only one turnover in 36 minutes on the floor. Yes, even though Jones' impressive numbers came in a...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Cavaliers, Pistons meet while facing injury woes

The Cleveland Cavaliers' four-game winning streak ended in Milwaukee on Friday at the start of a three-game road trip. They'll try to build a new one when they visit the banged-up Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons

After running off four straight at home last week, the Wine & Gold stumbled to start their three-game mini-trip in Milwaukee on Friday night, but hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Motown on Sunday. The Cavs were cruising in the opening stanza on Friday...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chicago imposed its will around the basket and on defense as the game progressed. The Bulls outscored Utah 64-44 in the paint, and they tallied 23 points off 14 Jazz turnovers. “I thought we made good decisions coming down the stretch,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought the guys got organized. I thought we generated good shots, even the ones we missed.”
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert (ankle) probable Monday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (ankle) is probable to play Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. LeVert is set to return from a four-game absence. He came off the bench his last two games, so the Cavaliers' starting lineup might remain the same Monday night. Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro will lose some playing time with LeVert returning to the rotation.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Jazz face the Bulls on 4-game losing streak

Chicago Bulls (8-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-10, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Jazz take on Chicago. The Jazz are 6-2 in home games. Utah is third in the Western Conference scoring 117.1...
CHICAGO, IL

