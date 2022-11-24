Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
WATCH: Killer Whales Sink a Boat Full of Fishermen After Launching ‘Organized Attack’
Last week, a group of fishermen had a brush with death when they were attacked by killer whales off the coast of Portugal. When the French boat was sailing north of Porto, it was surrounded by a pod of orcas. They attacked the boat, causing it to fill with water and sink into the ocean. The terrifying viral video was shared on Youtube.
'Absolute Monster:' Mega Great White Shark Pictured Stalking Fishing Boat
The predator was spotted following the boat full of tuna off Port Lincoln, in South Australia, an area teeming with sharks at this time of year.
Did climate change really kill billions of snow crabs in Alaska? Here’s what experts say
Fisheries managers, biologists say snow crab’s decline from climate change. Fishers, experts blame fishing practices like trawling bycatch.
'Absolutely Insane:' Shark With Jaw Hanging off Filmed by Hawaii Boat
The shark's jaw was "ripped completely out" in an injury likely sustained from a commercial fishing line.
Giant goldfish-like fish caught in lake in France
A fisherman from the U.K. caught a massive goldfish-like carp weighing 67.4 pounds in a lake in France. It has a very appropriate name.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn people to prepare
HONOLULU (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash erupted Monday from the world’s largest active volcano and people living on Hawaii’s Big Island were warned to be ready should debris threaten communities. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn’t immediately threatening towns, but officials told residents to be ready for worse. Many weren’t living there when Mauna Loa last erupted 38 years ago. The U.S. Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.” Lifelong Big Island resident Bobby Camara, who lives in Volcano Village, said everyone across the island should be alert and keep track of the eruption.
Close call! Hawaii diver nearly lands in tiger shark's open mouth in this video
A close encounter with a tiger shark happened off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into the water when she spotted an approaching tiger shark. Watch the video!
Tri-City Herald
Video shows explosive moment dolphins attacked massive school of salmon off Australia
A chaotic predator-on-predator feeding frenzy was caught on video off Australia’s southern coast, when a massive school of salmon was invaded by voracious dolphins. The video shows the moment tens of thousands of salmon began to collectively panic, resulting in what amounted to an underwater explosion. It was recorded...
Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!
The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected. Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting. The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack...
Whole Foods ends sale of Maine lobster, fishermen respond
Whole Foods has announced it will no longer sell Maine lobster in its stores around the country. The company, which is owned by Amazon, cited decisions by two sustainability organizations to take away endorsements of the U.S. lobster fishing industry, The Associated Press reported. Maine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch...
Watch the Adorable Moment Dog Meets a Friendly Humpback Whale
"This is the first time he has really gotten up close and personal with a whale!" a spokesperson for the Monterey Bay Whale Watch told Newsweek.
forscubadivers.com
Orca Encounters Now Sinking Boats – New Learned Behavior ?
Orcas attacking boats is a fairly new learned behavior pattern occurring off of Portugal for the last few years. However, now these orca encounters are increasingly leading to sinking boats. Here recently, an encounter with a pod of 7 orcas resulted in the sinking of a yacht. A French Benetau...
Woman living in Australia surprises parents at Outback restaurant in New Mexico
Teige Zeller showed up in person while talking with her parents on a call.
natureworldnews.com
Dead Humpback Whale Along Canadian Coast Making Several Dogs Sick After Eating Carcass
A dead humpback whale along the Canadian coast is making several dogs sick after eating its carcass, according to reports earlier this week. The large marine animal washed ashore along the British Columbia coast, where its decaying flesh is causing not only a nuisance in its surrounding environment but also a bait for canines in the area.
NECN
Whole Foods to Pause Selling Gulf of Maine Lobster
Another major retailer is saying it will soon stop offering Gulf of Maine lobster after a second major seafood sustainability group says fishing for the New England staple may pose a serious safety risk to endangered North Atlantic right whales. Following an announcement from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) that...
natureworldnews.com
UK Angler Reels in Colossal Goldfish “The Carrot” at 67 Pounds — Champagne, France
UK angler Andy Hackett finally reeled in "The Carrot," a monstrous goldfish with a staggering weight of 67 pounds, 4 ounces, after a 25-minute battle. According to BlueWater Lakes, the fishery in the Champagne region in France where the giant lives, the carp is thought to be the second largest of her kind to ever be caught.
Sailor Survives Terrifying Experience of Being Stranded in Shark-Infested Waters for 24 Hours After Boat Sinks
A sailor spent 24 harrowing hours floating in shark-infested with only a small raft to keep him safe after his vessel sunk for no apparent reason. Finish skipper Tapio Lehtinen was competing in a solo around-the-world sailing event called the Golden Globe Race when the terrifying incident took place. On the night of Nov. 18, more than two months after he set sail, a loud banging noise woke him. And it didn’t take long for him to realize that his boat was filling with water.
Remote work is changing the way you spend money and it could be reshaping your city to look more like a doughnut
Working from home is creating permanent changes in city economies.
