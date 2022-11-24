ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn people to prepare

HONOLULU (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash erupted Monday from the world’s largest active volcano and people living on Hawaii’s Big Island were warned to be ready should debris threaten communities. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn’t immediately threatening towns, but officials told residents to be ready for worse. Many weren’t living there when Mauna Loa last erupted 38 years ago. The U.S. Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.” Lifelong Big Island resident Bobby Camara, who lives in Volcano Village, said everyone across the island should be alert and keep track of the eruption.
HAWAII STATE
Tri-City Herald

Video shows explosive moment dolphins attacked massive school of salmon off Australia

A chaotic predator-on-predator feeding frenzy was caught on video off Australia’s southern coast, when a massive school of salmon was invaded by voracious dolphins. The video shows the moment tens of thousands of salmon began to collectively panic, resulting in what amounted to an underwater explosion. It was recorded...
People

Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!

The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected. Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting. The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack...
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Whole Foods ends sale of Maine lobster, fishermen respond

Whole Foods has announced it will no longer sell Maine lobster in its stores around the country. The company, which is owned by Amazon, cited decisions by two sustainability organizations to take away endorsements of the U.S. lobster fishing industry, The Associated Press reported. Maine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch...
MAINE STATE
forscubadivers.com

Orca Encounters Now Sinking Boats – New Learned Behavior ?

Orcas attacking boats is a fairly new learned behavior pattern occurring off of Portugal for the last few years. However, now these orca encounters are increasingly leading to sinking boats. Here recently, an encounter with a pod of 7 orcas resulted in the sinking of a yacht. A French Benetau...
NECN

Whole Foods to Pause Selling Gulf of Maine Lobster

Another major retailer is saying it will soon stop offering Gulf of Maine lobster after a second major seafood sustainability group says fishing for the New England staple may pose a serious safety risk to endangered North Atlantic right whales. Following an announcement from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) that...
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Sailor Survives Terrifying Experience of Being Stranded in Shark-Infested Waters for 24 Hours After Boat Sinks

A sailor spent 24 harrowing hours floating in shark-infested with only a small raft to keep him safe after his vessel sunk for no apparent reason. Finish skipper Tapio Lehtinen was competing in a solo around-the-world sailing event called the Golden Globe Race when the terrifying incident took place. On the night of Nov. 18, more than two months after he set sail, a loud banging noise woke him. And it didn’t take long for him to realize that his boat was filling with water.

