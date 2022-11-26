ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutcher, LA

WAFB

No. 12 LSU powers past UAB in Bahamas

BIMINI, Bahamas (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU kept its unbeaten streak alive with a dominant performance against UAB at Gateway Christian Academy in the Bahamas on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Tigers (7-0) powered past the Blazers (4-1), 99-64. Jasmine Carson, Flau’jae Johnson, and Angel Reese all recorded double-doubles in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Here’s where New Orleans-area high school football teams are playing state semifinal games

Anyone wanting to attend a high school football state semifinal game this week will need to find one outside New Orleans. Brother Martin is the only New Orleans school still alive in any of the eight postseason brackets, and the 13th-seeded Crusaders (8-5) have a long road trip to face No. 8 Carencro (9-2) in a Division I select state semifinal set for Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship

Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers

Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WWL-AMFM

LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25

LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Decision for Fritz to leave Tulane for Georgia Tech makes sense

You cannot blame Willie Fritz for choosing to depart for Georgia Tech, as reports Sunday have begun to indicate. The timing is right. Fritz is 62 years old, so if he is going to move, the veteran coach who has not yet had a Power 5 job needs to move very soon.
ATLANTA, GA
NOLA.com

Letters: UNO students were right to reject football team

Will Sutton has become an election-results critic. Recently 70% of the University of New Orleans students who voted rejected adding football to the UNO athletic program. Sutton says they were wrong. And he questions the presumptive low turnout (only 30% of UNO students voted, while a 30% turnout in many Louisiana elections is considered substantial) as not reflecting real support for the proposal.
LAPLACE, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Slow — 'Drunk Zone' ahead

I remember a fraternity on Henry Clay Avenue that painted a cross walk “Drunk Zone.” Can you shed any light on the subject?. Members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, known as “Dekes,” made headlines for their “Drunk Zone” street markings in front of their frat house in the 1400 block of Henry Clay Avenue as far back as 1957. At the time, the fraternity was affiliated with Tulane University.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Severe weather causes damages to Lafourche residents

A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish. From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area. The worst of the Lafourche weather appears...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

