NOLA.com
Letters: Kudos to Green Wave for blessing Tulane faithful with a great season
Thank you to the Tulane football team, coaches and staff for a wonderful season. I have been attending Tulane football games for over 60 years, beginning as a child when my late father took me to games in the old Tulane Stadium. This season has been so enjoyable. To every...
WAFB
No. 12 LSU powers past UAB in Bahamas
BIMINI, Bahamas (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU kept its unbeaten streak alive with a dominant performance against UAB at Gateway Christian Academy in the Bahamas on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Tigers (7-0) powered past the Blazers (4-1), 99-64. Jasmine Carson, Flau’jae Johnson, and Angel Reese all recorded double-doubles in the...
NOLA.com
No. 11 LSU women's hoops team returns home after successful trip to Bahamas
The LSU women's basketball team had its streak of 100-point games stopped during its first road trip to the Goombay Splash in Bimini, Bahamas, last week, but returned home to a higher ranking and a 7 p.m. Tuesday night game against Southeastern Louisiana at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Kim...
NOLA.com
Two 2023 defensive linemen have now decommitted from LSU in the last week
Four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens decommitted Monday from LSU. Two four-star defensive linemen in the 2023 class have now decommitted in the last week after Darron Reed flipped to Auburn. Mickens and Reed were part of an impressive recruiting haul over the Fourth of July weekend this summer when LSU...
NOLA.com
Here’s where New Orleans-area high school football teams are playing state semifinal games
Anyone wanting to attend a high school football state semifinal game this week will need to find one outside New Orleans. Brother Martin is the only New Orleans school still alive in any of the eight postseason brackets, and the 13th-seeded Crusaders (8-5) have a long road trip to face No. 8 Carencro (9-2) in a Division I select state semifinal set for Friday.
“I am the head coach at Tulane.” Fritz addresses Georgia Tech rumors ahead of AAC title game
Tulane will host Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday afternoon, and it may or may not be Willie Fritz's final game as the Green Wave's head coach.
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides injury update on Jayden Daniels, other players
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seemed to hurt his ankle late in the second half of the game against Texas A&M on Saturday, and returned to the field with it taped. On Sunday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said he was optimistic about Daniels’ status going into the Southeastern Conference championship week.
NOLA.com
Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship
Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
NOLA.com
Seven LSU regular season gymnastics meets to be televised in 2023; see the full list
The Southeastern Conference released its 2023 gymnastics television schedule Tuesday, with seven of LSU’s 11 meets slated to be on ESPN2 or the SEC Network. LSU’s first two meets will be on ESPN2 (all times Central): 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at Utah and 5 p.m. Jan. 13 at Kentucky, as well as Florida at LSU at 8 p.m. Feb. 17.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU's regular season wasn't all it might have been, but all it could be
Brian Kelly stood at the podium Monday at his weekly LSU football news conference, the one no one could have predicted would happen back in August. There was a need for a weekly news conference because Kelly and his LSU Tigers are playing Georgia at 3 p.m. Saturday in the SEC championship game in Atlanta.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers
Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming
A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday. Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses. After the game,...
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chaos in College Station: Fans roast Texas A&M fans for storming field following win over LSU
There are wins that necessitate storming the field. Tennessee beating Alabama to snap a long win streak comes to mind. Texas A&M beating No. 5 LSU to finish with a 5-7 record does not. But Aggie fans did it anyway, eliciting some pretty crazy reactions from social media. And not...
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25
LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
crescentcitysports.com
Decision for Fritz to leave Tulane for Georgia Tech makes sense
You cannot blame Willie Fritz for choosing to depart for Georgia Tech, as reports Sunday have begun to indicate. The timing is right. Fritz is 62 years old, so if he is going to move, the veteran coach who has not yet had a Power 5 job needs to move very soon.
NOLA.com
Letters: UNO students were right to reject football team
Will Sutton has become an election-results critic. Recently 70% of the University of New Orleans students who voted rejected adding football to the UNO athletic program. Sutton says they were wrong. And he questions the presumptive low turnout (only 30% of UNO students voted, while a 30% turnout in many Louisiana elections is considered substantial) as not reflecting real support for the proposal.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Slow — 'Drunk Zone' ahead
I remember a fraternity on Henry Clay Avenue that painted a cross walk “Drunk Zone.” Can you shed any light on the subject?. Members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, known as “Dekes,” made headlines for their “Drunk Zone” street markings in front of their frat house in the 1400 block of Henry Clay Avenue as far back as 1957. At the time, the fraternity was affiliated with Tulane University.
theadvocate.com
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
lafourchegazette.com
Severe weather causes damages to Lafourche residents
A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish. From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area. The worst of the Lafourche weather appears...
