WDW News Today
Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022 and runs from November 25 through December 30. Between the festival kitchens, entertainment, merchandise, and more, there’s a lot to see and do. We’ve put together a full guide to help you plan your time at EPCOT this holiday season.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Holiday Hearth Desserts Returns with Spaceship Earth Cookie and Other Goodies for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
“Discover the hearth you’ll call home, with holly jolly desserts, hot cocoa and so much more” is how Holiday Hearth Desserts is described for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. With a variety of treats from cakes and cookies to snacks that are great for the on-the-go, this booth has something for everyone.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Latest News: Iger Returns, Record Genie+ Prices and Festival of the Holidays has Started
We’re back with another DFB video bringing you the latest news from the Disney parks!. A lot has happened with The Walt Disney Company this week as Bob Iger returns as CEO, Genie+ prices are the highest they’ve ever been, and another EPCOT festival has begun. Check out...
disneyfoodblog.com
What To Do at the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays When You’re NOT Eating
We’ve been taking you along with us as we eat our way through the first day of the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, but the food isn’t the only thing to enjoy at this year’s festival!. There’s a lot to do at the festival, and whether...
disneyfoodblog.com
Where to Find One of the BEST Desserts at EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays
The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has officially launched in Disney World!. In between all the cookies we’ve been eating, we’ve also been visiting holiday food booths, like L’Chaim and the Tuscany Holiday Kitchen, and now it’s time to revisit all the returning items at a popular spot!
disneyfoodblog.com
The One Booth Adventurous Beer Lovers Should Check Out at the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays
EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays has begun and we’ve been sharing EVERYTHING you need to know. There are LOTS of booths to check out, and we’re hitting every single one so you know what to expect. For this particular post, we’re heading over to the Holiday Sweets and Treats booth to take a look at what they’ve got to offer and whether any of the snacks there are worth your cash!
disneyfoodblog.com
Genie+ Price DROPS $12 Following a Holiday Week in Disney World
Going to Disney World is not inexpensive, although we do our best to help you save money when you’re planning a trip. One aspect that makes things more difficult is the new surge pricing, which affects everything from one-day park tickets to Genie+. However, sometimes surge pricing can work in your favor, like today, when the price of Genie+ is the lowest we’ve seen all week.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is Closing EARLY for the Majority of Next Week in Disney World
Thanksgiving has come and gone and it’s almost December — can you believe it?!. Well, you better, because this is probably the MOST festive time of the year at Disney World, and there are a lot of ways that you can celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is happening on certain nights, decorations are up everywhere, and EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays has begun! And, if you’re planning on being in Disney World next week, you need to be prepared for how busy it might be. So, we’re taking a look at the park hours and Park Pass Reservation availability for next week in Disney World — let’s go!
disneyfoodblog.com
Santa is HIDING in EPCOT. Here’s Where to Find Him.
We’ve been exploring the International Festival of the Holidays recently — there’s so much food to eat and entertainment to check out, you won’t want to miss any of it. But did you know Santa is hiding in all the holiday festivities? Here’s where you can find him!
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You’ll Want to Try EVERYTHING At Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs This Month
Okay, you know us, when Gideon’s Bakehouse releases new cookies, we’re going to make a beeline to Disney Springs to try them out. Although this year’s holiday selection isn’t EXACTLY new, we can’t say no when it’s time to check out Gideon’s monthly offerings. This year brought back some favorites, along with some things we hadn’t tried yet, so join us as we try the holiday cookies, cake slices, and cold brew!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Another Must-See Gingerbread Display!
We’ve been enjoying the holiday decorations at the hotels, as well as the gingerbread displays, and holiday snacks! While we’ve been visiting the hotels, though, we’ve also checked to see what else is new. So on with the updates!. Contemporary Resort Merchandise Updates. Fantasia. We found a...
disneyfoodblog.com
Thanksgiving Poutine and BOOZY Ice Cream — Come Try Refreshment Port at the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays!
Welcome to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays!. There is a lot to explore at this event this year, but we’re focusing on the FOOD right now! With so many booths to try, it may feel a little overwhelming, but that’s why we’re here. We headed over to Refreshment Port to try three returning dishes to see how they compare to last year.
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: The BEST EPCOT Festival of the Holidays Booth for Breakfast!
We’re making our way around the most wonderful festival of the year — the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays!. There’s plenty of exclusive merchandise and entertainment, but what we’re really here for are all the delicious eats and drinks from the festival food booths. And now, it’s time to head over to The Donut Box to see what they’re serving up this year!
disneyfoodblog.com
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is DIFFERENT in EPCOT Right Now. Find Out Why With Us!
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is EPCOT’s newest ride and it’s especially unique for a number of reasons!. In addition to featuring an immersive queue along with multiple pre-shows, it’s also an indoor roller coaster with ride vehicles that can rotate 360 degrees. One of our favorite elements of the ride is the soundtrack, which includes six different possible songs you can get during your ride, making every ride special! And now for a limited time, the ride will sound…a bit more festive.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Marvel Kitchen Gear
We love seeing the decorations this time of year in Hollywood Studios, including the giant tree. Most importantly, though, we love EATING THE HOLIDAY SNACKS. However, there’s SO much more going on in this park, so let’s see what’s new. Hollywood Studios Merchandise Updates. Celebrity 5 &...
disneyfoodblog.com
WARNING: Buy the Newest Minnie Ears BEFORE Your Disney World Trip
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re like us, you probably have a lot of Minnie ears. It’s okay — we totally get it. There are so many fun designs and colors to choose from and to go with all our outfits.
disneyfoodblog.com
Come With Us To Eat and See EVERYTHING at the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays
Today is the first day of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, where we can once again check out all the food at the Holiday Kitchens and eat our way through the Cookie Stroll. If you can’t make it to EPCOT right now, don’t worry! You can come along with us as we report LIVE from the festival! Just make sure you keep checking back ALL day as we will be updating this post with every festival detail.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disneyland Resort: Scarlet Witch Merch and Unique Snacks
We’re over here at Disneyland Resort, enjoying the Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays, buying up holiday merchandise, and eating ALL the holiday snacks. But what else is going on here? Well, let’s find out!. Disneyland Food Updates. Oga’s Cantina. We ate something called Spiced Wroshyr Pods,...
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: We Tried Disney’s Exclusive Monte Cristo CORN DOG — Should You?
There is a LOT of news coming out of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure right now. The updated ToonTown got an opening date, Magic Key Passes sold out (again), and you can now meet Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian in Galaxy’s Edge. All the big news doesn’t stop Disney from releasing more snacks, though, so come with us to try a meal over in Disney California Adventure!
disneyfoodblog.com
Best Black Friday Deals for Disney Lovers
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s Black Friday — time to SHOP! If you have as many Disney lovers on your gift list as we do, you’re in luck!. We’ve done...
