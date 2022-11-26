Read full article on original website
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Eloy Jiménez
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Jimmy Lambert
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: November 28
While by WAR it was just the 11th-best season of his career, Warren Spahn was nearly a unanimous pick to win what would be the only Cy Young of his career, earning 15 of 16 votes in what was then an award given across MLB, not by league. The amazing southpaw led the majors with 21 wins and 18 complete games, putting up 4.8 WAR and a 2.69 ERA. He also relieved in four games — earning saves in three of them! Spahn’s 18 CGs also started a streak of seven seasons in which he led the NL in complete games, and in six of those seasons he led all of MLB.
South Side Sox
White Sox sign free agent Mike Clevinger
Our South Side Sox team hopes everyone had a safe and enjoyable holiday! As you recover from your food comas of the last few days, let us help you digest the most recent bites from the White Sox Hot Stove. Spoiler alert: There may be a turkey in this one.
South Side Sox
The Gang says goodbye to Pito
Since the news of José Abreu signing for three years and $60 million with the Houston Astros, fans have been grieving over the loss of our beloved first baseman. While many knew it was coming, and Rick Hahn has been telegraphing this loss since the end of the season, the Astros picking him up added salt to the freshly-opened wound.
South Side Sox
Should I Stay or Should I Go: Eloy Jimenez
He should stay Despite missing almost half the season, Jiménez came within one home run of leading the team in that category. Simply put, he has power, something that is now missing from everywhere else in the lineup. Entering what should be the best years of his career, Jiménez finished the season looking like a finished product, displaying a good approach at the plate and tapping into his vast reserves of raw power.
South Side Sox
SSS Staff Predictions 2022, revisited: Well, that didn’t go as planned
With 21 of 21 writers picking the White Sox to win the AL Central, often by ridiculous margins and/or with a lofty win total, it’s safe to say our South Side club struck us out in 2022. However, we predicted much more than just the White Sox season, so...
South Side Sox
White Sox announce coaching staff
If a news dump falls in a forest full of fans wailing over the loss of José Abreu, does anyone ever see it?. Well, the White Sox want you to, and we are here to serve the White Sox. Or skewer them. Sometimes, both. The headliner here is that...
South Side Sox
South Side Sox Podcast 132 — Grieving Pito
Chrystal O’Keefe hosts Allie Wesel, Brian O’Neill, Dante Jones, Jordan Hass, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Tommy Barbee for a little group therapy session. Yes, the South Side Sox staff eulogized José Abreu in writing, but sometimes that is just not cathartic enough. Initial reactions to the news that...
