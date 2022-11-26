While by WAR it was just the 11th-best season of his career, Warren Spahn was nearly a unanimous pick to win what would be the only Cy Young of his career, earning 15 of 16 votes in what was then an award given across MLB, not by league. The amazing southpaw led the majors with 21 wins and 18 complete games, putting up 4.8 WAR and a 2.69 ERA. He also relieved in four games — earning saves in three of them! Spahn’s 18 CGs also started a streak of seven seasons in which he led the NL in complete games, and in six of those seasons he led all of MLB.

