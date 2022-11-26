Read full article on original website
Related
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
My party of 8 spent $1,500 a night on a deluxe 2-bedroom villa at Disney World, and it was a great option for a large group
My group of eight stayed in a two-bedroom villa at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort. Disney's deluxe villas are perfect for larger parties who want to stay together on the property. It was awesome to have a full kitchen to save money on food, and the resort amenities were great.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER
Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: 25 Things You Should NEVER Do In Disney World Hotel Rooms
Who wants to pay HUNDREDS of dollars per night on a Disney World resort — only to have things go TERRIBLY WRONG?? Not YOU, that’s for sure!. So let’s figure out WHAT things you should never, ever, EVER do in a Disney World hotel room TODAY on DFB Guide.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: You Won’t Believe the Thanksgiving Day Crowds in Disney World
Remember how we warned you about HUGE holiday crowds in Disney World?. Today is Thanksgiving Day, which means Black Friday deals, specialty snacks, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and (normally) big crowds in the parks. Today, we’re taking you along with us to see what crowds are actually looking like in Walt Disney World.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneytips.com
Disney Guest Shocked at What Her Family of Four Spent on Food in Just One Day
How much does your family spend on food in one day at Walt Disney World? The dollar amount can vary wildly depending on where you eat, how much you eat, and whether or not you opt to bring your own snacks to the theme parks with you. Food and drink...
I paid $15 per person for Disney's Genie+ service for part of my family's Disney World vacation — here's how it works and when I think it's worth it
My family used Genie+ on our first day at Disney World in Magic Kingdom and Epcot, but decided not to use it the next day at Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
disneyfoodblog.com
Pool CLOSURE Announced for a Disney World Hotel
Disney World is constantly under construction. Whether it’s new attractions being created, things being refurbished, or entire parks being transformed, something is always underway. Hotel pools also undergo regular refurbishments and maintenance. With that being said, Disney just announced that a pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside...
The Daily South
Amazon’s Outlet Furniture Storefront Just Dropped Cyber Monday Deals, With Steals Up To 67% Off
Ever walked into a tiny thrift store or estate sale off a rest stop in the middle of nowhere and discovered an antique nightstand the likes of which you’ve been hunting for years? Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront captures that same feeling: Hidden treasures that add the finishing touch to any space, and for staggering discounts.
The Best Places in Florida to Experience the Christmas Spirit, According to Southern Living
Some might think that Florida is not the place you want to be at Christmastime. After all, you likely won't see any snow. And temperatures may feel slightly cool, but not cold. But that doesn't mean that Florida does not know how to celebrate Christmas or create the atmosphere that makes Christmas special.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Latest News: Iger Returns, Record Genie+ Prices and Festival of the Holidays has Started
We’re back with another DFB video bringing you the latest news from the Disney parks!. A lot has happened with The Walt Disney Company this week as Bob Iger returns as CEO, Genie+ prices are the highest they’ve ever been, and another EPCOT festival has begun. Check out...
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
JCPenney’s Insane 80% Off Sale on Diamond Jewelry Returns for Black Friday 2022
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. For the Black Friday shopping weekend, JCPenney has brought back its epic blowout sale on diamond jewelry. It’s the kind of sale that sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. In fact, SPY editors have personally shopped this sale, and it’s one of Black Friday’s true undiscovered gems. As in years past, JCPenney is offering massive discounts on thousands of styles of diamond jewelry. We’re talking diamond stud earrings, genuine tennis bracelets and diamond engagement rings, with discounts...
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Just Released the ULTIMATE Haunted Mansion Gift Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Raise your hand if you can’t get enough of Haunted Mansion souvenirs. 🙋♀️. From entire collections to stocking stuffers to kitchen items and more, there...
disneyfoodblog.com
Today Is Your LAST CHANCE to Take Advantage of Disney’s MASSIVE Sale!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney had a 30% off sitewide sale to celebrate the holiday, and we saw lots of Disney items on sale on Amazon as well! If you missed the deals and are bummed out, don’t worry — Disney has extended their sale one more day!
Comments / 0