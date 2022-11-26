ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER

Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
DFB Video: 25 Things You Should NEVER Do In Disney World Hotel Rooms

Who wants to pay HUNDREDS of dollars per night on a Disney World resort — only to have things go TERRIBLY WRONG?? Not YOU, that’s for sure!. So let’s figure out WHAT things you should never, ever, EVER do in a Disney World hotel room TODAY on DFB Guide.
PHOTOS: You Won’t Believe the Thanksgiving Day Crowds in Disney World

Remember how we warned you about HUGE holiday crowds in Disney World?. Today is Thanksgiving Day, which means Black Friday deals, specialty snacks, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and (normally) big crowds in the parks. Today, we’re taking you along with us to see what crowds are actually looking like in Walt Disney World.
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
FLORIDA STATE
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week

It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
Pool CLOSURE Announced for a Disney World Hotel

Disney World is constantly under construction. Whether it’s new attractions being created, things being refurbished, or entire parks being transformed, something is always underway. Hotel pools also undergo regular refurbishments and maintenance. With that being said, Disney just announced that a pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside...
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks

The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
Disney Just Released the ULTIMATE Haunted Mansion Gift Online

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Raise your hand if you can’t get enough of Haunted Mansion souvenirs. 🙋‍♀️. From entire collections to stocking stuffers to kitchen items and more, there...
Today Is Your LAST CHANCE to Take Advantage of Disney’s MASSIVE Sale!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney had a 30% off sitewide sale to celebrate the holiday, and we saw lots of Disney items on sale on Amazon as well! If you missed the deals and are bummed out, don’t worry — Disney has extended their sale one more day!

