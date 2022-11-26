Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
WXII 12
'I was screaming': Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million thanks to low fuel light
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman has a lot to be thankful for, including a full tank of gas and one very lucky lottery ticket. Laura Keen won $1 million after stopping with her boyfriend to get gas at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Kernersville after a day of Christmas shopping.
This NC city tops list for biggest rent increase
If you've been looking for an apartment in the Piedmont Triad, you've probably noticed rent has gone up significantly.
1 injured, US 29 North reopen after being closed following crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of US 29 North in Greensboro are now reopen. Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash involving injuries, according to Greensboro police. Both lanes of US Highway 29 North between Wendover Avenue and Lindsay Street in Greensboro were closed. One person...
Guilford County man wins $150,000 prize off scratch-off ticket
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is celebrating after a multiplied $5 scratch-off ticket won him a $150,000 prize. Eddie Purdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard for a Cashword Multiplier ticket. Purdue claimed his prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in...
Refinery29
A Week In Winston-Salem, NC, On A $202,000 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a payroll and benefits director who has a joint income of $202,000 per...
Greensboro college student refuses to pay after parking enforcement company boots her car
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Addison Middleton has made the drive dozens of times. One of her best friends lives at the Fulton Place apartments in Greensboro, so Middleton is often visiting. Every time she visits, Middleton parks in a dirt lot on the property which is apparently for guests or...
Archdale furniture company lays off employees without warning
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees at an Archdale furniture company had their benefits terminated without warning or notice. The employee parking lot at UFI in Asheboro normally would be filled with cars. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, it was empty about a week after thousands of employees including 500 here in the Triad got a […]
WCNC
The world's largest hot sauce collection is in North Carolina
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The license plate on his car says it all. HOT SAUCE. Twenty-six years ago, Vic Clinco bought a few bottles of hot sauce not knowing that nearly three decades later, his collection would grow to almost 11,000 bottles and unofficially the world's largest collection. "It...
Firefighters save Burlington home after piece of clothing got too hot, set other clothes on fire
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A house caught fire in Burlington after an article of clothing got too hot in the dryer and started smoldering. According to the Burlington Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Herman Blue Court just after midnight on Tuesday. They arrived on the scene around four minutes after being […]
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
qcitymetro.com
Man arrested in Guilford County in connection to the death of Charlotte woman.
A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in Guilford County in connection with the death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard, a Charlotte women who was found shot on Oct.23. Tyquawon Parker was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Best and worst places for singles? You may be surprised how North Carolina’s cites ranked
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are single and living in North Carolina, we can tell you what the best city is for you, but you might be more concerned about the worst. WalletHub, the online financial portal that analyzes data about our lives and trends, has crunched the numbers and determined the best places […]
abc45.com
One Suspect Caught, One on the Loose From Thomasville Armed Robbery
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One suspect is in custody and one is still at large from a robbery on Monday night. At roughly 8:15 p.m., Thomasville Police were called to the Dollar General at 1602 Lexington Avenue, for an armed robbery. Employees said that two Black males entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money. One suspect struck and employee in the head with the firearm. The employee was not seriously injured.
What businesses see as Cornelius grows
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius could see more growth soon. A major development project went before the town commissioners this past week. The plan includes a 6-story multi-use building. Over the last decade, the town has changed quite a bit. Geoff Roscoe is the general manager of the Thigs cocktail...
WXII 12
Greensboro man wins $150,000 lottery top prize after buying $5 scratch-off ticket
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch North Carolina's top 10 Powerball wins above. A man has won a top prize of $150,000 after buying a scratch-off ticket from a Tobacco shop on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro. According to North Carolina Education Lottery officials, Perdue bought a $5 Cashword Multiplier scratch-off...
WXII 12
Ground breaking initiative to build more than 400 affordable homes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The housing authority of Winston-Salem announced the groundbreaking of new affordable homes in town on Monday. The event will take place at the site of the former Brown Elementary School, located at Highland Avenue and Eleventh Street, on Dec. 6 starting at 3 p.m. Choice Neighborhood...
Your car was recalled, now what?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ford says "a cracked fuel injector" could cause a "potential under hood fire" in some 2020 to 2023 Bronco Sports and Escapes. That's why the company is recalling certain models. Only about half a million people have those cars, but it's brought up a lot of good questions on social media about what happens if your car gets recalled.
Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
WBTV
Deputy spots truck reported to be stolen, driver charged
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County made quick work of a case involving a truck reportedly stolen from a local business. Deputies were called to Bunce Buildings on Statesville Blvd. on Friday after the owner said someone had stolen a faded blue Chevrolet 1500 truck. The owner also said a gun that was in the truck was missing.
Troopers investigating hit-and-run in Randleman on Old Greensboro Road, New Salem Road
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Randleman on Monday night. FOX8 is told the hit-and-run happened on Old Greensboro Road near New Salem Road. A 46-year-old man was pulling a wagon behind him when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital with a […]
