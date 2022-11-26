ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Refinery29

A Week In Winston-Salem, NC, On A $202,000 Joint Income

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a payroll and benefits director who has a joint income of $202,000 per...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale furniture company lays off employees without warning

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees at an Archdale furniture company had their benefits terminated without warning or notice. The employee parking lot at UFI in Asheboro normally would be filled with cars. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, it was empty about a week after thousands of employees including 500 here in the Triad got a […]
ASHEBORO, NC
WCNC

The world's largest hot sauce collection is in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The license plate on his car says it all. HOT SAUCE. Twenty-six years ago, Vic Clinco bought a few bottles of hot sauce not knowing that nearly three decades later, his collection would grow to almost 11,000 bottles and unofficially the world's largest collection. "It...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

New Cook Out location coming to Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
RANDLEMAN, NC
qcitymetro.com

Man arrested in Guilford County in connection to the death of Charlotte woman.

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in Guilford County in connection with the death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard, a Charlotte women who was found shot on Oct.23. Tyquawon Parker was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced in a statement on Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
abc45.com

One Suspect Caught, One on the Loose From Thomasville Armed Robbery

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One suspect is in custody and one is still at large from a robbery on Monday night. At roughly 8:15 p.m., Thomasville Police were called to the Dollar General at 1602 Lexington Avenue, for an armed robbery. Employees said that two Black males entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money. One suspect struck and employee in the head with the firearm. The employee was not seriously injured.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WCNC

What businesses see as Cornelius grows

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius could see more growth soon. A major development project went before the town commissioners this past week. The plan includes a 6-story multi-use building. Over the last decade, the town has changed quite a bit. Geoff Roscoe is the general manager of the Thigs cocktail...
CORNELIUS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Your car was recalled, now what?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ford says "a cracked fuel injector" could cause a "potential under hood fire" in some 2020 to 2023 Bronco Sports and Escapes. That's why the company is recalling certain models. Only about half a million people have those cars, but it's brought up a lot of good questions on social media about what happens if your car gets recalled.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Deputy spots truck reported to be stolen, driver charged

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County made quick work of a case involving a truck reportedly stolen from a local business. Deputies were called to Bunce Buildings on Statesville Blvd. on Friday after the owner said someone had stolen a faded blue Chevrolet 1500 truck. The owner also said a gun that was in the truck was missing.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

