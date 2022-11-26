Ben Simmons, who didn’t play at all last season, is now out for the third time already this season with a sore left knee. The questions now for the Nets are: How much time will he miss? How often it will keep happening? And how will they adjust without him — again? Simmons — who was forced out of the Nets’ win over the Magic with 9:03 left in the first half Monday with the injury — has already been officially ruled out of the game Wednesday against the visiting Wizards. It will be the sixth game he has missed this season. “So...

21 MINUTES AGO