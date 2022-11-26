Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
Blue Jackets rebound from 2-0 deficit but come up short to Golden Knights in shootout
In a game where the Blue Jackets and the Vegas Golden Knights were evenly matched by nearly every metric throughout the night, it was only fitting that it took a seven-round shootout to, at long last, decide a winner. Shot attempts in Monday night's game favored the Blue Jackets 51-50, while Vegas had...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Stars, Canadiens, Sabres, Golden Knights, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars have signed a key player to a long-term deal. The Montreal Canadiens are going to be active on the trade market and have already started making calls to move players. Who is he talking to and what players is he talking about? The Buffalo Sabres are moving from dark horse to favorite to land Jakob Chycrhun and the Vegas Golden Knights will have to be crafty about how they add before the NHL Trade Deadline. Finally, is there a huge rift between the head coach and the GM of the Philadelphia Flyers?
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
Cotter's Shootout Goal Gives Golden Knights 3-2 Win in Columbus
Vegas earned the extra point in the seventh round of the shootout. The Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1) kicked off their road trip with a 3-2 shootout victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-2) on Monday night at Nationwide Arena. HOW IT WENT DOWN. After a quiet 15 minutes to start...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (21 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (23 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Teravainen practices with Hurricanes, could return soon
Atkinson skates with Flyers; Canucks send Podkolzin to AHL. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen practiced Monday and could play during the Hurricanes' season-long six-game road trip, which starts at the...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
NHL
Avalanche at Jets
AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
NHL
Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 27. FIRST STAR - JASON ROBERTSON, LW, DALLAS STARS. Robertson topped the NHL with six goals in...
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 28.11.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Panthers. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 8:18 PM. SUTTER ON RUZICKA'S ROLE:. "Just be consistent,...
NHL
Stamkos closing in on 500 goals, 1,000 points in NHL with Lightning
Ahh, the things Stamkos has seen since then. "Sometimes I have to take a step back and realize 15 years in this League, it's been a quite a ride," Stamkos said earlier this season. It's a ride that's featured significant twists and turns, huge accomplishments and career-threatening injuries. But Stamkos...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
NHL
Georgiev makes 41 saves in Avalanche win against Stars
DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves for the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena on Saturday. "It was a lot of shots, but I feel like we were playing a really, really good game," Georgiev said. "We had a lot of penalty kill situations in the second, that's when they had some of their most dangerous chances, but 5-on-5, I think we played much better."
NHL
Coach's Challenge: FLA @ EDM - 15:16 of the Third Period
Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event - High-Sticking the Puck. Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee's call on the ice that Matthew Tkachuk's stick was not above the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck at 4:48 of the second period (15:12 elapsed time) - four seconds prior to Brandon Montour's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.
NHL
Smashville Scope: Nov. 29
Thanksgiving weekend may not have gone as planned for the Nashville Predators (more on that later), but there was still plenty of news to come out of Smashville over the last several days. After dropping a 3-0 decision to the Red Wings in Detroit on Wednesday, the Preds returned home...
NHL
Get in the Holiday Spirit with LA Kings Toy Drives
The Kings will be accepting new and gently-used toys and books prior to their games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22!. Give back this holiday season with the LA Kings! The Kings will be accepting donations of toys and books for kids ages 0-18 before home games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22.
NHL
Predators host Ducks, return to Bridgestone Arena after water main break
NASHVILLE -- The Predators will host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, KCOP-13, ESPN+, SN NOW), four days after a water main break flooded Bridgestone Arena and forced the postponement of two home games. "The fact we're hosting a game tonight is pretty remarkable," Predators president and...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Ottawa Senators: How to Watch
The Kings begin a four-game home stand against Canada's capital. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Ottawa Senators:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Senators. Team Records:
Comments / 0