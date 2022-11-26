ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yalebulldogs.com

Houston Christian Holds Off Bulldogs on Day Two of Denver Classic

DENVER, Colo. – The Yale women's basketball team used some late heroics on Friday to earn a 73-65 win vs. New Mexico State on day one of the University of Denver Classic. On day two of the tournament Saturday against Houston Christian, the Bulldogs nearly pulled off a similar feat. They rallied from a 12 point deficit and got within one of the Huskies with four minutes to play. But this time around the big plays proved elusive for Yale, and Houston Christian held on for a 68-61 win.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Drop 65-62 Heartbreaker to Colorado in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. – The Yale men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, but the Bulldogs sure didn't go down without a fight. Yale took Pac-12 Colorado to the final seconds before dropping a hard-fought 65-62 decision to the Buffaloes before a nervous crowd of 5,780 at the CU Events Center.
BOULDER, CO
yalebulldogs.com

Dogs of the Desert! No. 5 Yale Takes Down No. 3 Minnesota, 4-3

HENDERSON, Nev. - The No. 5 nationally ranked Yale women's hockey team took down No. 3 nationally ranked Minnesota, 4-3, at the Dollar Loan Center to close out the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 8-0-0 overall, while the Gophers moved 10-3-2 overall. How It...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NESN

Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange

A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
SMITHFIELD, RI
fordhamsports.com

Football Falls in NCAA Championship Game at New Hampshire

Durham, N.H. – Three members of the Fordham coaching staff spent time at the University of New Hampshire in various capacities over the years. Unfortunately, it was not a joyous homecoming for them as the Wildcats defeated the Rams, 52-42, in a first round game of the 2022 NCAA FCS Championship at Wildcat Stadium.
DURHAM, NH
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Travel to Colorado to Battle Buffaloes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale's first trip of the season required nearly 5,000 miles of travel. Trip No. 2 isn't quite as long but will still earn the Bulldogs some frequent flyer miles. Yale is headed to Boulder, Colo., to face the University of Colorado on Sunday. Tip off at the CU Events Center is slated for 3 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks.
NEW HAVEN, CT
mediafeed.org

Boston College will cost you this much

Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston

Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
BOW, NH
iheart.com

Transit Police Find Two Men Dead Near Forest Hills Station In Boston

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early Sunday morning, police officers and first responders swarmed a scene near the Forest Hills Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Station after two bodies were discovered. MBTA Transit Police told WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that two men were pronounced dead on scene. Officials say they...
