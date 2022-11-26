Read full article on original website
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
yalebulldogs.com
Houston Christian Holds Off Bulldogs on Day Two of Denver Classic
DENVER, Colo. – The Yale women's basketball team used some late heroics on Friday to earn a 73-65 win vs. New Mexico State on day one of the University of Denver Classic. On day two of the tournament Saturday against Houston Christian, the Bulldogs nearly pulled off a similar feat. They rallied from a 12 point deficit and got within one of the Huskies with four minutes to play. But this time around the big plays proved elusive for Yale, and Houston Christian held on for a 68-61 win.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Drop 65-62 Heartbreaker to Colorado in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. – The Yale men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, but the Bulldogs sure didn't go down without a fight. Yale took Pac-12 Colorado to the final seconds before dropping a hard-fought 65-62 decision to the Buffaloes before a nervous crowd of 5,780 at the CU Events Center.
yalebulldogs.com
Dogs of the Desert! No. 5 Yale Takes Down No. 3 Minnesota, 4-3
HENDERSON, Nev. - The No. 5 nationally ranked Yale women's hockey team took down No. 3 nationally ranked Minnesota, 4-3, at the Dollar Loan Center to close out the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 8-0-0 overall, while the Gophers moved 10-3-2 overall. How It...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Battle in Overtime Against US National Team Development Program
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's hockey team battled to the very end, but fell in exhibition action to the United States National Team Development Program, 4-3, in overtime at Ingalls Rink. Goal Scoring Summary. Period 1. YALE - Hayden Rowan (Elan Bar-Lev-Wise, Brandon Tabakin) – 15:47.
Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange
A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
fordhamsports.com
Football Falls in NCAA Championship Game at New Hampshire
Durham, N.H. – Three members of the Fordham coaching staff spent time at the University of New Hampshire in various capacities over the years. Unfortunately, it was not a joyous homecoming for them as the Wildcats defeated the Rams, 52-42, in a first round game of the 2022 NCAA FCS Championship at Wildcat Stadium.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Travel to Colorado to Battle Buffaloes
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale's first trip of the season required nearly 5,000 miles of travel. Trip No. 2 isn't quite as long but will still earn the Bulldogs some frequent flyer miles. Yale is headed to Boulder, Colo., to face the University of Colorado on Sunday. Tip off at the CU Events Center is slated for 3 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks.
mediafeed.org
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston
Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant
Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
iheart.com
'Tis the Season: The Beach Boys To Perform In Medford's Chevalier Theatre
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's a tale about Christmas you're about to be told: The Beach Boys are back in the Bay State to perform during their "'Tis the Season" tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Sunday night. Accompanied by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, the Beach Boys...
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
Wayland police chief Sean Gibbons to resign, had history of complaints
Wayland police chief Sean Gibbons is set to resign from his position on Dec. 20 as part of an employment settlement agreement with the town, according to officials. The terms of the agreement have been signed off by both Gibbons and the Select Board. On March 31, the former acting...
quincyquarry.com
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter #transitpolice #quincypolice
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After a quiet October in the wake of three local stabbings during September, November is ending the month with yet another local stabbing. Per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police...
nbcboston.com
First-of-its-Kind Boston Neighborhood Connector Project Underway Over Mass. Pike
If you take the Massachusetts Turnpike into Boston, it’s impossible to miss. Workers have spent the better part of a year on a massive construction project known as Parcel 12. It’s being built right over the highway and right next to the Mass. Ave. Bridge. “This is really...
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
WCVB
'Stupidity': Driver explains how his car collided with Green Line train near BU Bridge
BOSTON — The man behind the wheel of a car that collided with an MBTA Green Line train says "stupidity" was the cause of the crash on Commonwealth Avenue that led to service disruptions. An MBTA spokesperson told NewsCenter 5 that the car collided with an outbound Green Line...
iheart.com
Transit Police Find Two Men Dead Near Forest Hills Station In Boston
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early Sunday morning, police officers and first responders swarmed a scene near the Forest Hills Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Station after two bodies were discovered. MBTA Transit Police told WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that two men were pronounced dead on scene. Officials say they...
Wayland’s Police Chief to resign after reaching ‘settlement agreement’ with the town
WAYLAND, Mass. — Wayland’s Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position effective on December 20 after reaching an ‘employment settlement agreement’ with the town. Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police, according to...
