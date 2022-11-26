Read full article on original website
Bronco Sports
Broncos Edged in Overtime
RENO, Nev. – Boise State fell to Milwaukee 55-54 in a thrilling overtime game at the Nugget Classic, Sunday. The two teams went back and forth to start the game, but a first quarter buzzer beater from Allie Hueckman gave the Broncos (3-4) a 17-15 lead. Boise State went cold in the second quarter, scoring only three points to find itself trailing the Panthers (2-4) 29-20 at the break.
Bronco Sports
Boise State Knocks Off Utah State
BOISE, Idaho – Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green threw four touchdown passes and dashed 91 yards for another score as Boise State pulled away late for a 42-23 victory over Utah State, Friday morning at Albertsons Stadium. The 31,402 in attendance arrived early and stayed late as the game...
Arbiter Online
Boise State alumni fuel Idaho’s most popular raceway
At Firebird Raceway, any car can be a race car. Connor New, a third-year visual arts major at Boise State University, holds four championships at his family’s racetrack, Firebird Raceway. His winning champion? A hand-me-down 2002 Ford Explorer. “All you need is a seatbelt and pants, then you’re set,”...
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old Moorhead man is recovering at a Fargo hospital after the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot while hunting. Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the man and his friend, a 37-year-old man from Jamestown, were out hunting coyotes Friday night around 11:30 p.m. in rural Jamestown.
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
valleynewslive.com
Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
valleynewslive.com
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
valleynewslive.com
One person hit by vehicle in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo couple learns what to be thankful for after scary diagnosis
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time of year again, where we fill our plates, stomachs and hearts with what we’re most thankful for. And for Sheila Foley, it’s been an important question, as she was diagnosed with a rare disease called Moyamoya, which restricts blood flow at the base of her brain, leading to high chances for strokes and mini-strokes.
Crash in Caldwell kills Greenleaf café owner
CALDWELL, Idaho — Nathan Daniels, 49, died Tuesday night after a pickup struck him in the area of South 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, the Canyon County coroner has confirmed. Idaho State Police said in a news release that the driver, a 39-year-old Caldwell man, was headed south on...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
kvrr.com
LIVE: Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus Christmas Concert
The Morning Show got a visit from some old friends to kick off our Merry Morning holiday season coverage. The Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus stopped by the studio to give us a sneak preview of their upcoming Christmas concert, “Christmas Soup.”. The group’s seen a number of changes...
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
kvrr.com
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo South band teacher arrested for corruption of a minor
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South teacher was arrested Saturday and is now facing charges for corruption of a minor, according to the Cass County Jail roster. Sebastian Tackling is currently a band teacher at the high school. At this time, the details surrounding the allegations prompting...
One dead, one injured when car collides with parked vehicle on I-84
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality collision that occurred on November 26th, 2022, at 11:47 A.M. on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 80 near Mountain Home. A 37-year-old-female from Nampa was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2. The vehicle crossed over the right fog line and struck an unoccupied 1996 Honda Accord on the right shoulder. She was wearing a seat belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The Mazda was also occupied by a 62-year-old-female passenger from Nampa. She was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Man dead, woman with serious injuries in Wahpeton assault
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Wahpeton Police have released new information on the death investigation. They say they’re working with North Dakota State College of Science Police Department to figure out what happened. Police say they went to a home in the 400 block of 8th St....
Caldwell domestic violence call leads to suspect being shot and killed
CALDWELL, Idaho — While conducting an investigation into a domestic violence situation Saturday, Caldwell Police shot and killed a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a residence with a child, according to a news release. Around 9 a.m., officers arrived at the 600 block of North Kimball Avenue to...
