Stanford coach David Shaw stepped down after the Cardinal lost 35-26 to BYU on Saturday night. The loss dropped Stanford to 3-9 in 2022. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me - it's time," Shaw said in a Stanford statement. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO