One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
A Scenario That Would Drive Cal Fans Crazy: Troy Taylor as Stanford's Next Coach
David Shaw shared his big news late Saturday night after Stanford’s season-ending loss to BYU: He has resigned after 12 seasons as the Cardinal coach. The speculation over his successor began immediately, of course, and there is a long list of names being circulated, including the likes of Chris Petersen, Dave Aranda and Bill O’Brien.
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after season-ending loss to BYU
Stanford coach David Shaw stepped down after the Cardinal lost 35-26 to BYU on Saturday night. The loss dropped Stanford to 3-9 in 2022. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me - it's time," Shaw said in a Stanford statement. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."
Solidifying bowl eligibility, San Jose State ends regular season with 27-14 win vs. Hawaii
SAN JOSE—For the past two weeks, San Jose State football was stuck at six wins, so a bowl invitation was no guarantee. That changed Saturday with a Thanksgiving gift of a win, plus a rivalry trophy. In the final home game for wide receiver Elijah Cooks and a dozen...
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, No. 18 UCLA finally finish off Cal
Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for three touchdowns and Zach Charbonnet rushed for 119 yards and the game-winning score to lead UCLA
The Football World Is Shocked By David Shaw's Decision
David Shaw's tenure at Stanford is over. The longtime Cardinal head coach stunned the football world on Saturday night, when he announced that he has coached his final game. "I am not burnt out," Shaw, 50, said. "I'm healthy; I feel good. But 16 years is a long time. ... 16 years of running a program, 16 years of being responsible for everything and everybody catches up to you."
Football Finale: Rams End Season With Loss to CSM; Look Ahead for Possible Bowl Game
Although the Rams suffered a devastating 31-13 loss to the College of San Mateo Bulldogs on November 12 in the final game of the football season, they still hope to secure a postseason bowl bid. City College entered the game tied atop the league standings at 3-1 with San Mateo...
CIF-North Coast Section D1 championship: Defense carries Pittsburg past Clayton Valley Charter
BRENTWOOD, Calif. — With all those offensive weapons and Division I prospects on offense, it was Pittsburg's defense that came to the rescue with a championship on the line Friday night. The Pirates (11-2) gave up a field goal on Clayton Valley Charter's first possession, but then shut out ...
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA
The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
Meet Molly Kiss, Sonoma Valley High principal
Sarah Ford | Sonoma Sun — Having served last year as a vice principal at Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS), Molly Kiss is now the principal, presented with both challenges and new opportunities. She came here from San Francisco Unified, where she was a counselor, and then a vice principal.
Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay Question
Stanford OvalPhoto byKing of Hearts/Wikimedia Commons. It’s a question that many Stanford applicants love to hate. “What matters most to you, and why?”. It seems easy enough to answer — but once you put pen to paper, you might catch yourself drawing a blank.
Giving thanks: veterans at Stanford reflect on Pat Tillman's legacy
PALO ALTO, Calif. - November is a month of giving thanks, and this year, three students at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business said they are grateful to Bay Area Army Ranger Pat Tillman. The three graduate students, Syed Faraz, Mike Arth, and Kyle Kennedy, are connected not just by...
Holier Than Thao: A Look At Oakland’s Surprise New Mayor
Given the timing of her election, Sheng Thao is assured of being a TTO mayor. Either she will be the mayor when the Oakland A’s finally get a new stadium, or she will be the mayor who loses the Oakland A’s to another city, or she will be the mayor who presides over yet 4 more years of stadium limbo.
COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland
Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys
In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
Underdog Restaurants in the Bay Area You Need to Experience Now
Many know the mainstream restaurants that you find in common places such as plazas and malls. But every now and then, you find a gem, a hidden golden nugget underneath all the rubble. Here's a few of those gems found in the Bay Area.
Some of the worst holiday traffic in the country expected along I-80 during Thanksgiving weekend
Are you driving back home to the Bay Area from your Thanksgiving holiday weekend on Sunday? AAA says the worst time to travel is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto
Four Seasons transforms outdoor terrace into holiday pop-up with chalets, fondue, skating rink. On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994
16th Street stationPhoto by16th Street station (Oakland)/ Wikipedia. The Oakland Central or 16th Street station is a historic Southern Pacific Railroad station in the Prescott neighborhood of Oakland, California, United States.
