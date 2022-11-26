ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after season-ending loss to BYU

Stanford coach David Shaw stepped down after the Cardinal lost 35-26 to BYU on Saturday night. The loss dropped Stanford to 3-9 in 2022. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me - it's time," Shaw said in a Stanford statement. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

The Football World Is Shocked By David Shaw's Decision

David Shaw's tenure at Stanford is over. The longtime Cardinal head coach stunned the football world on Saturday night, when he announced that he has coached his final game. "I am not burnt out," Shaw, 50, said. "I'm healthy; I feel good. But 16 years is a long time. ... 16 years of running a program, 16 years of being responsible for everything and everybody catches up to you."
STANFORD, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA

The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
SANTA CLARA, CA
sonomasun.com

Meet Molly Kiss, Sonoma Valley High principal

Sarah Ford | Sonoma Sun — Having served last year as a vice principal at Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS), Molly Kiss is now the principal, presented with both challenges and new opportunities. She came here from San Francisco Unified, where she was a counselor, and then a vice principal.
SONOMA, CA
High School Football PRO

Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Campolindo High School football team will have a game with San Ramon Valley High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
DANVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Giving thanks: veterans at Stanford reflect on Pat Tillman's legacy

PALO ALTO, Calif. - November is a month of giving thanks, and this year, three students at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business said they are grateful to Bay Area Army Ranger Pat Tillman. The three graduate students, Syed Faraz, Mike Arth, and Kyle Kennedy, are connected not just by...
STANFORD, CA
Athletics Nation

Holier Than Thao: A Look At Oakland’s Surprise New Mayor

Given the timing of her election, Sheng Thao is assured of being a TTO mayor. Either she will be the mayor when the Oakland A’s finally get a new stadium, or she will be the mayor who loses the Oakland A’s to another city, or she will be the mayor who presides over yet 4 more years of stadium limbo.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland

Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
OAKLAND, CA
TheAlmanac

A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto

Four Seasons transforms outdoor terrace into holiday pop-up with chalets, fondue, skating rink. On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA

