DISCUSSION: Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. It was an overall nice weekend to say the least. Highs were in the mid – upper 50s and then we cooled off as we rolled into your Sunday. As we head into the next work week, I will be keeping an eye on a cold front that will push its way through on Tuesday. Our high will be in the upper 30s – low 40s. The caveat to Tuesday is that we will reach our highs in the early morning hours, and the temperatures will drop throughout the day. By Wednesday, we will be lucky to get out of the 20s on the high end.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO