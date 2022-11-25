Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
Marlene A. Coleman
Marlene Alvina (Welch, Good) Coleman, 97 of Tomah passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Cranberry Court where she lived since 2015. She was born in Richland Center on April 6, 1925. Marlene was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church in La Crosse. She had lived in La Crosse...
news8000.com
William “Bill” L. Jeffers
William “Bill” Lloyd Jeffers, age 80, of Rushford, Minnesota passed away surrounded by family at home after a 3 year battle with cancer on November 22, 2022. William was born on July 8, 1942 to parents Lloyd and Aletha (Young) Jeffers in Preston, Minnesota. Bill was raised on...
news8000.com
ALERT DAY: Rain & Snow Likely Today -Derek Sibley
Today’s Planner: Rain & Snow. High Temperature 40F. Winds, NW 15-25 MPH. Temperatures are in the upper 30s this morning under cloudy skies. Will start to see rain move in by later this morning, followed by a steady cold rain through the early afternoon hours with temperatures staying in the upper 30s. The rain will start mixing with snow late this afternoon, before transitioning to snow by early this evening. All precipitation should come to a close by 8pm tonight.
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures ahead for your Sunday. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: After seeing a couple of absolutely gorgeous days across the Coulee Region, we had a front push its way through which provided a little bit of precipitation to our southern communities. That front is what will keep us cooler today as compared to the past couple of days. Yesterday we made it into the upper 50s. Today we will only make it into the upper 30s – low 40s. Prairie Du Chien & Boscobel, you’ll see highs in the mid 40s.
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds pick up this evening. Lows will be in the mid 20s -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. It was an overall nice weekend to say the least. Highs were in the mid – upper 50s and then we cooled off as we rolled into your Sunday. As we head into the next work week, I will be keeping an eye on a cold front that will push its way through on Tuesday. Our high will be in the upper 30s – low 40s. The caveat to Tuesday is that we will reach our highs in the early morning hours, and the temperatures will drop throughout the day. By Wednesday, we will be lucky to get out of the 20s on the high end.
Comments / 0