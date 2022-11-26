Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Watch Memphis vs. Stanford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
The Stanford Cardinal will take on the Memphis Tigers at 11 a.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Field House. The Cardinal netted a 70-60 win over the Florida State Seminoles this past Friday. Stanford's forward Brandon Angel was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 22 points along with eight boards. Angel had some trouble finding his footing against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Angel's points were the most he has had all year.
localmemphis.com
Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Three
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Feast Week was stuffed with exciting Top 25 showdowns. My top four courses of MTEs from Thanksgiving week: The Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy brackets, The Maui Invitational and The Battle 4 Atlantis. There were terrific championship games and surprising upsets, the latter headlined...
osoblanco.org
Man jumps to his death from Memphis overpass, horrified onlookers and drivers, Details discussed
A video of a man jumping over a Memphis bridge has gone viral, provoking widespread outrage. Terrifying footage of a guy jumping from the I-40 Bridge in Memphis has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user commented to the Memphis suicide video with, seeing the footage of the guy leaping from the bridge was upsetting, but now my stomach is knotted. Some of us may think we have it hard with what’s going on in our life, but there’s someone worse off than you, and what you’re going through doesn’t even compare.
ucbjournal.com
Averitt opens Memphis-area distribution and fulfillment facility
Memphis – As part of its continuing growth in distribution & fulfillment services, Averitt Express recently opened a new facility in the Memphis area. The facility features 260,000 sq. ft of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of domestic and international freight. Within short proximity of the...
WREG
Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday will be stormy with a threat of severe weather, so stay alert to rapidly changing conditions. A strong cold front will rumble across the region over the next 24 hours and it will be packing a punch with the threat of high winds, heavy rain and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, WREG’s Todd Demers said.
Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
Memphis-area school closures due to Tuesday’s severe weather
UPDATE: MSCS will dismiss all schools early today ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather. All after-school activities and after-care are canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — See below to stay up to date with the latest closings due to Tuesday’s weather threat.
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
actionnews5.com
Lawmakers push to end permitless carry in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a renewed push to end permitless handgun carry in Shelby County. A lawmaker from Memphis has a plan to remove the county from the current permitless carry state law that went into effect on July 1, 2021. Tennessee’s permitless carry law allows the majority...
actionnews5.com
State lawmakers look to crack down on reckless driving in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders spent much of 2022 pleading with lawmakers in Nashville to help the city stop the epidemic of reckless driving... and the call to confiscate the cars of dangerous drivers is growing louder. Senator London Lamar, a democrat representing District 33 in Memphis, confirms bipartisan...
Owner of Memphis gay bar undeterred after mass shooting; spreads message of love, tolerance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs, Colo. last weekend, bars around the Mid-South are re-evaluating security protocol. “It’s a different world now,” said Tami Montgomery, owner of DRUS Bar, a LGBTQ-friendly bar in Memphis’ Midtown neighborhood. Montgomery took...
Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites
(Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comment from TVA.) The Tennessee Valley Authority’s coal ash dumps in Memphis rank among the worst in the nation for contamination of groundwater with cancer-causing toxins, according to a new report that relied on the power provider’s own records. TVA’s coal ash dumps at the now-defunct Allen […] The post Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
actionnews5.com
Tracking widespread rain for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will move in from the south and become more widespread in the evening and overnight hours. Some periods of moderate rainfall are possible. Rain will start to taper off overnight with rain ending by Sunday morning over much of the region. AVERAGE HIGH: 59. AVERAGE...
Two men wanted after lottery ticket robbery at Memphis store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted after lottery tickets were stolen from a Memphis business earlier this month, police said. On Nov. 20, one of the men grabbed a container of lottery tickets from the MAPCO store on Mt. Moriah Road and left without paying while the other man held the door for him and stopped customers from coming in, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Early Dismissals in the Mid-South due to severe weather | Check your school here
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Memphis area later today, with the best chance of strong storms between 4pm and 11pm. Meteorologist say damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are possible, especially in Mississippi. Some schools in the area are dismissing early to take precaution...
One person shot at Germantown and Trinity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Monday morning on Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. When MPD made the scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. A silver Jeep Patriot was the focus of an investigation off Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. […]
actionnews5.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms arrive Tuesday afternoon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Storm Prediction Center’s (SPC) latest severe outlook has once again shifted the highest threat further south. Memphis, and areas highlighted in yellow, are now under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) with an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for most of northern Mississippi. Portions of Lafayette and...
School closures and cancellations due to severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is monitoring event cancellations, school closures and early dismissals as severe weather moves into the area. Strong storms including heavy rain, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes are expected to hit the Mid-South Tuesday afternoon into evening. Stay with FOX13 for the latest closures and storm...
Berclair Boost Mobile burglarized
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after responding to a business burglary call on November 25 at the Boost Mobile in the Berclair neighborhood. MPD said the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on the 5000 block of Summer Ave. Police posted a video of three people entering the store by breaking out […]
actionnews5.com
Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for five burglars they say targeted a theater parking lot that was packed with cars on a Friday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, the burglars were captured on security footage breaking into several cars in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot, unbeknownst to the families enjoying the productions being held inside.
