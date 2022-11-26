Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading's strong senior core set to lead the Red Knights into 2022-23 season
READING, Pa. - The Reading High School boys basketball team is poised to make another run in the 2022-23 season. The Red Knights entering this season as both Berks and District III-6A defending champs. The Red Knights return one of the best back courts in the county with Ruben Rodriguez...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former landmark restaurant in Bethlehem demolished
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former landmark restaurant in the Lehigh Valley is now just a pile of rubble. The old Minsi Trail Inn on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem was demolished. According to some sources, the restaurant first opened back in 1922. It's been closed since 2007. Previously, Moravian Village had...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dies in crash on Route 873 in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - State police say a woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Route 873 in Washington Township, near Slatington. The vehicles crashed head-on Tuesday in Washington Township, between Shady Nook and Hill roads, state police said. The 71-year-old woman was driving northbound on Route 873. State police...
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' coming soon to Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill rapidly approaches, a business offering a taste of the tropics is coming soon to upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, is expected to open in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township, according to franchisee Dipesh Bhatt.
WFMZ-TV Online
Porch pirates hit Hackettstown home, twice
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying porch pirates. The thefts happened Sunday evening at a home on West Moore Street in Hackettstown, police said. Doorbell video shows three people go up to the porch and take a package at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Raging fire tears through rowhomes in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Crews worked for hours overnight to control a raging fire in Schuylkill County. It broke out around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah. Crews quickly struck two alarms for additional manpower as flames were shooting through the roof. The fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
Madison Farms in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retailer in 2023
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Individuals looking to pamper their pooches and other furry friends will soon have a new spot to check out in Northampton County. EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Day Camp, offering pet food and supplies, grooming services, an indoor dog park and more, is coming soon to 4727 Freemansburg Ave., Units F102 and F103, in Bethlehem Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Employees at Starbucks in Whitehall Twp. to vote on unionizing this week
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Workers at a Lehigh Valley Starbucks are trying to unionize, and on Tuesday, they got some support from their local lawmakers. State Representatives Jeanne McNeill and Peter Schweyer, along with Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, paid a visit to the Starbucks on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township to support the workers there.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wire Mill Bridge completion delayed until early spring
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A bridge construction project causing detours all around Allentown won't be done soon, as planned. There's still months of work to go to replace the Wire Mill Bridge. "It's not surprising," said Paul Cucchiara, the owner of Service #1 Used Auto Sales. The Wire Mill Bridge was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Comcast to expand Xfinity services to more than 5K households in Amity, Berks County
Comcast Corp. will expand to cover more than 5,000 households in Amity Township, Berks County, in early 2024. The Philadelphia-based telecommunications company also said in a statement that it has started serving to new customers for Xfinity residential broadband Internet and Comcast Business services in Exeter Township, part of an expansion announced in May.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks community gathering in Reading to honor Berks native killed in Colorado shooting
The community is coming together Tuesday to honor the victims of a deadly mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs. A Berks County native was one of the five people killed in that attack, and his family is taking part in the tribute. People are set to gather at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full:. "On November...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting in Allentown leaves 1 man injured
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub. Gunfire was reported at the VIP Lounge in Allentown at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injured male was transported to a local hospital and is expected to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks County teen accused of fatally shooting girl claims it was an accident
BENSALEM, Pa. -- A Bucks County teen accused of murdering a girl is now saying it was an accident. Joshua Cooper, age 16, allegedly shot and killed a female juvenile Friday, inside his home at Top of the Ridge Trailer Park in Bensalem Township. When police arrived, they said Cooper...
WFMZ-TV Online
Winter Lights Spectacular cancelled at Lehigh Valley Zoo due to weather
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo has cancelled Sunday night's Winter Lights Spectacular due to possible heavy rains. The zoo decided to cancel their winter show on November 27, 2022 and will reopen on its next scheduled date, Wednesday, November 30. Anyone who has already bought a ticket for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Senator set to represent Mountain Top, more of Luzerne County resigns to take new job
A Republican state senator whose district will soon cover much more of Luzerne County, including most of the Mountain Top region, announced Monday he is resigning to take a new job in the legislative chamber. State Sen. John Gordner of Berwick announced he would leave his position Wednesday to join...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square
EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break on 24th Street in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Crews have responded to a water main break on 24th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Allentown. The 12-inch main break affects 16 properties that will be impacted by water service disruption during the repairs. The Lehigh County Authority expects repairs to be completed by...
Comments / 0