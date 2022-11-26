ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Former landmark restaurant in Bethlehem demolished

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former landmark restaurant in the Lehigh Valley is now just a pile of rubble. The old Minsi Trail Inn on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem was demolished. According to some sources, the restaurant first opened back in 1922. It's been closed since 2007. Previously, Moravian Village had...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Woman dies in crash on Route 873 in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - State police say a woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Route 873 in Washington Township, near Slatington. The vehicles crashed head-on Tuesday in Washington Township, between Shady Nook and Hill roads, state police said. The 71-year-old woman was driving northbound on Route 873. State police...
SLATINGTON, PA
Porch pirates hit Hackettstown home, twice

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying porch pirates. The thefts happened Sunday evening at a home on West Moore Street in Hackettstown, police said. Doorbell video shows three people go up to the porch and take a package at...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Raging fire tears through rowhomes in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Crews worked for hours overnight to control a raging fire in Schuylkill County. It broke out around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah. Crews quickly struck two alarms for additional manpower as flames were shooting through the roof. The fire...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Madison Farms in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retailer in 2023

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Individuals looking to pamper their pooches and other furry friends will soon have a new spot to check out in Northampton County. EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Day Camp, offering pet food and supplies, grooming services, an indoor dog park and more, is coming soon to 4727 Freemansburg Ave., Units F102 and F103, in Bethlehem Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Employees at Starbucks in Whitehall Twp. to vote on unionizing this week

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Workers at a Lehigh Valley Starbucks are trying to unionize, and on Tuesday, they got some support from their local lawmakers. State Representatives Jeanne McNeill and Peter Schweyer, along with Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, paid a visit to the Starbucks on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township to support the workers there.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Wire Mill Bridge completion delayed until early spring

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A bridge construction project causing detours all around Allentown won't be done soon, as planned. There's still months of work to go to replace the Wire Mill Bridge. "It's not surprising," said Paul Cucchiara, the owner of Service #1 Used Auto Sales. The Wire Mill Bridge was...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate

State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full:. "On November...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shooting in Allentown leaves 1 man injured

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub. Gunfire was reported at the VIP Lounge in Allentown at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injured male was transported to a local hospital and is expected to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square

EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
EASTON, PA
Water main break on 24th Street in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Crews have responded to a water main break on 24th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Allentown. The 12-inch main break affects 16 properties that will be impacted by water service disruption during the repairs. The Lehigh County Authority expects repairs to be completed by...
ALLENTOWN, PA

