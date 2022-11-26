ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game-winning catch propels Steel High to state semifinal

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — There have only a few games where Steel High has found themselves in a back and forth battle. In the PIAA Class 1A state semifinals, the Steamrollers were deadlocked with Northern Lehigh 35-35 with 27 seconds left in the game. Steel High drove down the field and with four seconds remaining, […]
STEELTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman dies in crash on Route 873 in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - State police say a woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Route 873 in Washington Township, near Slatington. The vehicles crashed head-on Tuesday in Washington Township, between Shady Nook and Hill roads, state police said. The 71-year-old woman was driving northbound on Route 873. State police...
SLATINGTON, PA
FOX43.com

York native wins first NHRA National Title | Fast Lane

YORK, Pa. — It's always a goal of any driver to win a championship. Well, after 28 years of racing, York’s Andy Anderson finally has a win on the national stage at the NHRA nationals in Las Vegas, Nevada. “We ran right before the pros. There were probably...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Two killed in Cumberland County tractor-trailer crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were killed after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Monday morning. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on W. Lisburn Road when the driver lost control and slid sideways into a tractor-trailer traveling in the opposite direction.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wire Mill Bridge completion delayed until early spring

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A bridge construction project causing detours all around Allentown won't be done soon, as planned. There's still months of work to go to replace the Wire Mill Bridge. "It's not surprising," said Paul Cucchiara, the owner of Service #1 Used Auto Sales. The Wire Mill Bridge was...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle smoky fire in Lehigh Township

LEHIGH TWP., Pa.- A fire in rural Northampton County sent smoke billowing into the air Tuesday morning. It was reported just before 8 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road, off of Lehigh Drive, in Lehigh Township, emergency dispatchers said. The fire engulfed an in-law suite...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Raging fire tears through rowhomes in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Crews worked for hours overnight to control a raging fire in Schuylkill County. It broke out around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah. Crews quickly struck two alarms for additional manpower as flames were shooting through the roof. The fire...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate

State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full:. "On November...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Dauphin County school closed Wednesday due to water issue

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Dauphin School District’s website, East Hanover Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The school will be closed due to a “water issue,” as stated on the website. Students will have a day of virtual instruction and should receive information from their teacher regarding their schedule for classes.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Porch pirates hit Hackettstown home, twice

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying porch pirates. The thefts happened Sunday evening at a home on West Moore Street in Hackettstown, police said. Doorbell video shows three people go up to the porch and take a package at...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Chambersburg man reported missing

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department said they have received a missing person report. "A family member reported that Thomas Stoner, age 61, of Chambersburg, had not been seen for several days, and had not reported for work," police said in a statement. Police received the report on...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Ice Skating Rink Opens In Lancaster

(Lancaster Co., PA) -- Beginning this Friday, there'll be a temporary ice skating rink in Lancaster. A news release from a company called Flight On Ice Entertainment says the outdoor rink at 142 Park City Center will be in the parking lot outside the former Bon Ton store. Promoters say the rink had been scheduled to open earlier but couldn't be due to bad weather during the ice-making process. The rink will remain open through February 26th of next year. Prices for admission will vary from ten to 12-dollars and will be slightly less for skate rental.
