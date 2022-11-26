Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
FOX43.com
High School Football: Harrisburg gets a rematch with State College in Class 6A state semifinals
YORK, Pa. — This year, Harrisburg's postseason journey has been something of a revenge tour. The Cougars avenged an early season loss to Manheim Township in last week's District 3 Class 6A championship game, defeating the Blue Streaks 44-6 to capture their second straight crown. Township is one of...
Game-winning catch propels Steel High to state semifinal
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — There have only a few games where Steel High has found themselves in a back and forth battle. In the PIAA Class 1A state semifinals, the Steamrollers were deadlocked with Northern Lehigh 35-35 with 27 seconds left in the game. Steel High drove down the field and with four seconds remaining, […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading's strong senior core set to lead the Red Knights into 2022-23 season
READING, Pa. - The Reading High School boys basketball team is poised to make another run in the 2022-23 season. The Red Knights entering this season as both Berks and District III-6A defending champs. The Red Knights return one of the best back courts in the county with Ruben Rodriguez...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dies in crash on Route 873 in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - State police say a woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Route 873 in Washington Township, near Slatington. The vehicles crashed head-on Tuesday in Washington Township, between Shady Nook and Hill roads, state police said. The 71-year-old woman was driving northbound on Route 873. State police...
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
FOX43.com
York native wins first NHRA National Title | Fast Lane
YORK, Pa. — It's always a goal of any driver to win a championship. Well, after 28 years of racing, York’s Andy Anderson finally has a win on the national stage at the NHRA nationals in Las Vegas, Nevada. “We ran right before the pros. There were probably...
WGAL
Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
abc27.com
Two killed in Cumberland County tractor-trailer crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were killed after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Monday morning. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on W. Lisburn Road when the driver lost control and slid sideways into a tractor-trailer traveling in the opposite direction.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wire Mill Bridge completion delayed until early spring
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A bridge construction project causing detours all around Allentown won't be done soon, as planned. There's still months of work to go to replace the Wire Mill Bridge. "It's not surprising," said Paul Cucchiara, the owner of Service #1 Used Auto Sales. The Wire Mill Bridge was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle smoky fire in Lehigh Township
LEHIGH TWP., Pa.- A fire in rural Northampton County sent smoke billowing into the air Tuesday morning. It was reported just before 8 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road, off of Lehigh Drive, in Lehigh Township, emergency dispatchers said. The fire engulfed an in-law suite...
WFMZ-TV Online
Raging fire tears through rowhomes in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Crews worked for hours overnight to control a raging fire in Schuylkill County. It broke out around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah. Crews quickly struck two alarms for additional manpower as flames were shooting through the roof. The fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
Senator set to represent Mountain Top, more of Luzerne County resigns to take new job
A Republican state senator whose district will soon cover much more of Luzerne County, including most of the Mountain Top region, announced Monday he is resigning to take a new job in the legislative chamber. State Sen. John Gordner of Berwick announced he would leave his position Wednesday to join...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full:. "On November...
abc27.com
Dauphin County school closed Wednesday due to water issue
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Dauphin School District’s website, East Hanover Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The school will be closed due to a “water issue,” as stated on the website. Students will have a day of virtual instruction and should receive information from their teacher regarding their schedule for classes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Porch pirates hit Hackettstown home, twice
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying porch pirates. The thefts happened Sunday evening at a home on West Moore Street in Hackettstown, police said. Doorbell video shows three people go up to the porch and take a package at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
WGAL
Chambersburg man reported missing
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department said they have received a missing person report. "A family member reported that Thomas Stoner, age 61, of Chambersburg, had not been seen for several days, and had not reported for work," police said in a statement. Police received the report on...
iheart.com
Ice Skating Rink Opens In Lancaster
(Lancaster Co., PA) -- Beginning this Friday, there'll be a temporary ice skating rink in Lancaster. A news release from a company called Flight On Ice Entertainment says the outdoor rink at 142 Park City Center will be in the parking lot outside the former Bon Ton store. Promoters say the rink had been scheduled to open earlier but couldn't be due to bad weather during the ice-making process. The rink will remain open through February 26th of next year. Prices for admission will vary from ten to 12-dollars and will be slightly less for skate rental.
2 dead after speeding vehicle slams into tractor trailer in Cumberland County
Two people died Monday morning when their car crossed the center line and slid sideways into a tractor trailer going the other direction on Lisburn Road in Monroe Township. The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. Monday along a curve in the road in the 1200 block of Lisburn Road, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' coming soon to Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill rapidly approaches, a business offering a taste of the tropics is coming soon to upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, is expected to open in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township, according to franchisee Dipesh Bhatt.
Comments / 0