It Pains Me To Even Say This, But Yes People, Christina Ricci Played Wednesday Addams Back In The Day
A lesson in Pop Culture History 101.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
Okay, all of these are absolutely throwing me for a loop.
‘The Fabulous’ K-Drama Will Premiere Before Christmas on Netflix
Netflix's 'The Fabulous' tells the story of four friends who try to make their dreams come true in the fashion industry. The K-drama was initially scheduled for November but was postponed due to the Itaewon tragedy.
Here's How Jenna Ortega And The "Wednesday" Team Pulled Off That Iconic Dance Scene
Wednesday's dance in Wednesday has already sparked so many fan reactions, and it's a moment Jenna Ortega created herself.
"That '90s Show" Finally Has A Trailer, So Here's Everything We Know So Far
Red and Kitty Forman are BACK, baby!
‘Babylon’ Star Diego Calva on Why He Doesn’t Agree With How ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Represents His Country
Babylon star Diego Calva is reflecting on his role choices, particularly his role in Netflix’s crime drama Narcos: Mexico, and the impact of representation. In an interview published Tuesday with GQ magazine for its Man of the Year issue, the Mexican actor discussed the difficulty actors early in their careers face in being able to choose roles that align with both their professional and personal stances. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Babylon' Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood DebaucheryEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'...
Doug Moran prize 2022: Graeme Drendel wins for portrait of fellow finalist who painted him
Graeme Drendel has won Australia’s richest portrait prize for his painting of one of his fellow finalists, the artist Lewis Miller, who was himself nominated for a portrait he had painted of Drendel. Drendel, a Victorian artist known for his figurative work, was announced as the winner of the...
