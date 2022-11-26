ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Babylon’ Star Diego Calva on Why He Doesn’t Agree With How ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Represents His Country

Babylon star Diego Calva is reflecting on his role choices, particularly his role in Netflix’s crime drama Narcos: Mexico, and the impact of representation. In an interview published Tuesday with GQ magazine for its Man of the Year issue, the Mexican actor discussed the difficulty actors early in their careers face in being able to choose roles that align with both their professional and personal stances. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Babylon' Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood DebaucheryEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'...
