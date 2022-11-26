ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WVNews

Williams, Stroud, Hooker finalists for Maxwell as top player

Quarterbacks Caleb Williams of Southern California, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee have been named finalists for the Maxwell Award as the player of the year in college football. The Maxwell finalists were announced Tuesday along with finalists for most of the other awards that will...
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNews

Walter Campbell

FRIENDSVILLE — Walter Allen Campbell, 84, of Friendsville, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville. Born July 8, 1938, in Tracy City, Tenn., he was the son of the late Howard and Frances (Meyers) Campbell.
FRIENDSVILLE, TN

