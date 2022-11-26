Read full article on original website
Ohio State was No. 5 on Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, positioned to possibly take advantage if one of the top four slips up on championship weekend. Georgia (12-0) was No. 1 again. No. 2 Michigan (12-0) and No. 3 TCU (12-0) both moved up a spot, and Southern California (11-1) climbed two spots into the fourth slot. The Buckeyes (11-1) dropped three spots after losing 45-23 to the rival Wolverines on Saturday at home. That game was 24-20 heading into the fourth quarter and 31-23 with 7:23 to go before Michigan blew it open. “It was talked about in the committee room that going into, really early in the fourth quarter, the game was still close,” said selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, who is North Carolina State’s athletic director. “That being said, you can’t completely dismiss the way the fourth quarter ended with Michigan kind of taking over the game there late.”
The Belen Jesuit boys’ cross-country team, running under the team name Miami Havana, finished second at the Nike Southeast Regional Championships in Cary, North Carolina.
The 9-and-under North Georgia Raiders football team won the Hall County ‘Turkey Bowl’ at the 10-and-under level, going undefeated with a 3-0 record. The North Georgia Raiders are comprised heavily of players from Hall County. In the tournament, the Raiders beat Hart County and Monroe Area, then the...
