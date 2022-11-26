ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Free agent Abreu signs $58.5M. 3-year deal with Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu and the World Series champion Astros agreed to a $58.5 million, three-year contract Monday, adding another powerful bat to Houston's lineup. Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, gets $19.5 million in each of the next three seasons.
HOUSTON, TX

