Georgia, Michigan, TCU, USC top 4 in final rankings before field picked
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Southern California are in prime position for the College Football Playoff five days before the field
Sluggish starts mark seasons for Florida, Florida AM
Florida tries to get its 2022-23 season — off to a rocky start — on track when it hosts Florida
WVNews
Free agent Abreu signs $58.5M. 3-year deal with Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu and the World Series champion Astros agreed to a $58.5 million, three-year contract Monday, adding another powerful bat to Houston's lineup. Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, gets $19.5 million in each of the next three seasons.
