Los Angeles, CA

WVNews

Judge orders men who made fake robocalls to register voters

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men convicted of fraud for targeting Black voters with phony robocalls before the 2020 election must spend 500 hours registering voters in low-income neighborhoods of Washington, D.C., an Ohio judge has ruled. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets set

OAKLAND, Md. — Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets will be held in the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in downtown Oakland, Maryland. “We are very excited to hold the winter markets at the pavilion where all markets are held during the summer!” said Melissa Bolyard, agriculture business specialist for the Garrett County, Maryland, Department of Business Development. “Come on out and see what we have done to the pavilion to make it more comfortable for our customers and vendors.”
OAKLAND, MD

