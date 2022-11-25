Read full article on original website
Related
Defense One
Only Half the Parts Are Waiting When US Attack Submarines Come in For Repairs
When a U.S. attack submarine arrives for shipyard maintenance, Navy rules say the vast majority of the necessary parts and materiel must be there waiting. But most jobs actually begin with half or even fewer of the needed items on hand. That means delays, extra cost, and usually, stealing items from other projects, which compounds the problems across the sub force.
With 3 wind leases in hand, federal government eyes floating turbines off NC coast
A federal agency is proposing a wind energy lease in waters that are 1.5 miles deep off the Outer Banks.
defensenews.com
US Navy hopes new funding model can cut sub maintenance delays by 2026
ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy has nearly twice as many submarines sidelined for maintenance than it should, and those boats in maintenance ultimately require three times more unplanned work than they should, the program executive officer for attacks subs has said. But the service thinks it can turn...
Comments / 0