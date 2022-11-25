When ancient people learned to cook with fire instead of eating all of their food raw, it was a massive turning point in human evolution. And a new discovery can tell us about the food that was the first cooked meal. According to CNN, scientists at the Gesher Benot Ya’aqov site near the ancient lake Hula in Israel unearthed and studied fish teeth, which revealed that our predecessors were able to cook the aquatic animals. Study author Dr. Irit Zohar — a researcher at Tel Aviv University’s Steinhardt Museum of Natural History — said that stone tools were also found at the site (suggesting humans inhabited the area), and the lake’s shallow waters would have allowed them to catch large fish by hand.

11 DAYS AGO