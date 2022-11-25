Our childhood nannies often play a great role in our formative years. They often influence us in several ways and become an important part of our lives. A woman from Florida surprised her childhood nanny and met her after 25 years. The video went viral and the story behind their relationship is extremely heartwarming. Crystal went to her nanny, Rufina's workplace, and the video show her approaching with sheer excitement. Rufina gently accepts the woman's greeting but is visibly perplexed as to why this stranger is approaching her and hugging her. However, after she recognizes her, she goes in for a long and passionate hug. This video went viral and moved everyone on the internet to tears.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO