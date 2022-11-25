ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Woman surprises nanny 25 years after they parted and their adorable story will move you to tears

Our childhood nannies often play a great role in our formative years. They often influence us in several ways and become an important part of our lives. A woman from Florida surprised her childhood nanny and met her after 25 years. The video went viral and the story behind their relationship is extremely heartwarming. Crystal went to her nanny, Rufina's workplace, and the video show her approaching with sheer excitement. Rufina gently accepts the woman's greeting but is visibly perplexed as to why this stranger is approaching her and hugging her. However, after she recognizes her, she goes in for a long and passionate hug. This video went viral and moved everyone on the internet to tears.
WanderWisdom

Video About the Reality of Seeing Cruise Ship Cabin Upon Boarding Is Too Real

There are few things in life that are better than that feeling you get on the first day of vacation. A few days off of work are ahead of you to have fun and relax, and you get to check out somewhere brand new for the first time (or return to a place where you already have plenty of happy memories made). And when you're on a cruise, that first day means exploring the ship and checking things out.
SheKnows

Carter Overhears a Shocking Conversation as Taylor and Ridge Prepare to Wed

In her negligee, Taylor takes in the wedding flowers in the Forrester mansion living room and spins around before heading upstairs where she catches Steffy trying to peek at her wedding dress. They hold hands and squeal over Taylor’s wedding day to Ridge finally being there. At Forrester, Ridge...
pethelpful.com

Cockatoo Waiting for Dad to Dance with Him Is Too Much

Cockatoos are TOO much! Not only are these gorgeous birds capable of learning to speak around twenty or so words, they are also amazing dancers. This beautiful birdie who is owned by TikTok user @DjSkorpious is notorious for getting her groove on. Just check out Pearl the cockatoo here and...
The Guardian

Matt Hancock went into I’m a Celebrity hated and came out jungle-washed. No wonder politicians love TV

As the celebrities are indeed got out of there (and hats off to Jill Scott – I said she should win) a new phrase is born: jungle-washing. It’s when you go into the I’m a Celebrity … jungle as a politician despised from every angle, and come out of it just a regular guy, trying his best. The mechanics are opaque: Matt Hancock didn’t do anything special. He is neither altruist nor schemer, tough guy nor gadabout; you couldn’t pin anything on him that’s remotely like a personality. And yet the viewers saw a person in there anyway, and he finished in the top three.
utopia-state-of-mind.com

Review: Eight Nights of Flirting by Hannah Reynolds

I am ready for the holiday stories and Eight Nights of Flirting is the official beginning for me! Talk about a holiday contemporary with flirting lessons and second chances? Swoony and precious, keep reading this book review for my full thoughts. Summary. Shira Barbanel has a plan: this Hanukkah, she’s...
readingismysuperpower.org

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Reads) GIVEAWAY: Peril at Christmas

Welcome back to our annual blog series spotlighting (over 60 again this year) new and recently-released Christmas reads!. Christmas is only 29 days away, according to Google, but of course it’s never too early for Christmas stories, and ’tis the season when I really start craving them (even more than I do the rest of the year lol), so now is the perfect time to jump right into these posts!
