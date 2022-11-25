South Dakota got back on the winning track with a 97-58 victory over Mount Marty tonight inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. With the win, the Coyotes evened up their record at 4-4. Five Coyotes scored in double-figures for the first time since last season's first-round game against Kansas City in the Summit League tournament. After scoring a career-high 13 points Saturday against Coastal Carolina,Mihai Carcoana broke his personal record again with 19 points. Carcoana shot 8-of-10 from the floor including a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Tasos Kamateros netted a new season-high with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 18 minutes of play. Kamateros made 4-of-5 from behind the three-point line and tied for team-lead with seven rebounds tonight. Paul Bruns scored 13 in his second-straight start for USD. Bruns went 5-of-8 from the floor and made 3-of-5 from three. Keaton Kutcher contributed a career-high 12 points. All 12 of Kutcher's points came via the three-point line where he went 4-of-6 tonight. Kruz Perrott-Hunt rounded out the double-digit scoring efforts with 10 points in 16 minutes.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO