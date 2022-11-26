Read full article on original website
Platinum Futures Is 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Monday, 28 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,007.10. Buying platinum futures is one of the most popular ways to trade the metal. However, is it a good investment? The answer depends on your personal preferences and the current market conditions. Purchasing platinum futures allows investors to trade up and down, making profits on the right calls.
S&P 500 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 28 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,002.27. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 298430772, 86.93% below its average volume of 2284736059.38. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
EUR/GBP Is 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.61% for the last 10 sessions. At 02:09 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.302% up from its 52-week low and 6.464% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
LendingTree Stock Went Down By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) slid by a staggering 21.45% in 10 sessions from $28.53 at 2022-11-11, to $22.41 at 14:11 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,112.94, following the last session’s downward trend. LendingTree’s...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,409.16. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.46% up from its 52-week low and 11.52% down from its 52-week high.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,207.30. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.79% up from its 52-week low and 5.17%...
USD/CHF Slides By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 5% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:06 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.95. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.114% up from its 52-week low and 6.711% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
EUR/CHF Up Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.04% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.656% up from its 52-week low and 7.002% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
HANG SENG INDEX Rises By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 18.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,613.60. HSI is a stock market index published by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited. It tracks the performance of the largest Hong Kong companies. It is also a key indicator for investors of the overall market performance of the Hong Kong economy.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 6.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,182.22. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 42862598, 88.1% below its average volume of...
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:44 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 1.51% to $15,370.44, following the last session’s downward trend.
Riot Blockchain Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) slid by a staggering 27.12% in 21 sessions from $5.8 at 2022-11-04, to $4.23 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.47% to $10,997.77, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
GBP/EUR Down Momentum: 0.839% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.8393% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.663% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.16 and 1.081% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.17.
NYSE Composite Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 28 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,513.37. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.26% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE FANG Down Momentum With A 13% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 13.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,581.98. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.82% up from its 52-week low and 0.65% down from its 52-week high.
Bionano Genomics Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:55 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.58% to $11,049.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Huazhu Group Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) rose by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $27.9 at 2022-10-28, to $35.63 at 19:25 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.58% to $11,049.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
CBOE Is 9% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 9.02% for the last session’s close. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.35. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.23% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.65 and 0.67% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.50.
Apache Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Apache‘s pre-market value is already 4.59% down. Apache’s last close was $46.43, 10.63% under its 52-week high of $51.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Apache (APA) sliding 0.75% to $46.43. NASDAQ dropped 0.52% to $11,226.36,...
Gevo Stock Went Down By Over 9% On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped 9.4% to $1.98 at 16:13 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.58% to $11,048.74, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Gevo’s last...
