Coffee Futures Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 27.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:15 EST on Monday, 28 November, Coffee (KC) is $162.15. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 635, 96.93% below its average volume of 20739.29. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 6.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,182.22. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 42862598, 88.1% below its average volume of...
USD/EUR Over 3% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:10 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.299% up from its 52-week low and 7.623% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
NYSE Composite Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 28 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,513.37. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.26% down from its 52-week high.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,207.30. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.79% up from its 52-week low and 5.17%...
EUR/CHF Up Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.04% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.656% up from its 52-week low and 7.002% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
Gevo Stock Went Down By Over 9% On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped 9.4% to $1.98 at 16:13 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.58% to $11,048.74, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Gevo’s last...
Canopy Growth Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $3.42 to $3.42 at 14:56 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.45% to $11,063.55, following the last session’s downward trend. Canopy Growth’s...
Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, Diamondback Energy Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Diamondback Energy‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% down. Diamondback Energy’s last close was $149.32, 11.62% below its 52-week high of $168.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Diamondback Energy (FANG) sliding 0.45% to $149.32. NASDAQ slid...
EUR/GBP Up Momentum: 0.878% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 0.8784% for the last session’s close. At 06:06 EST on Monday, 28 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. About EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.084% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.86 and 0.662% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.86.
Li Auto Stock Up Momentum With A 9.13% Rise On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Li Auto (LI) jumping 9.13% to $18.59 on Tuesday while NASDAQ fell 0.59% to $10,983.78. Li Auto’s last close was $17.04, 58.93% below its 52-week high of $41.49. About Li Auto. Through its subsidiaries, Li Auto Inc. designs, develops and...
Air Products And Chemicals Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Air Products and Chemicals‘s pre-market value is already 4.36% down. Air Products and Chemicals’s last close was $309.91, 0.2% above its 52-week high of $309.29. The last session, NYSE finished with Air Products and Chemicals (APD)...
NYSE FANG Down Momentum With A 13% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 13.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,581.98. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.82% up from its 52-week low and 0.65% down from its 52-week high.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Rises 9% So Far On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 9.45% to $4.63 at 13:40 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.55% to $10,988.54, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 10.13% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Futu Holdings rising 10.13% to $58.91 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.59% to $10,983.78, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today. Futu Holdings’s...
Comments / 0