bubearcats.com
Women’s Basketball Heads to Cornell
- Binghamton (4-3) went 0-2 this past weekend at the FAU Thanksgiving Classic. The Bearcats were defeated 51-41 by the host Owls last Friday and 78-51 by Butler the following day. Senior guard Denai Bowman led the Bearcats with 13.5 points per game during the tournament. - Bowman leads the...
bubearcats.com
Wrestling dominates Buffalo for first win, 22-9
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Binghamton wrestling (1-3) cruised to their first win of the season against Buffalo (2-6) at Alumni Arena on Sunday night. Binghamton started the dual strong, winning three of the first four bouts to take a 9-3 lead. The Bearcats made a statement at the end of the match by winning four of the last five bouts. With the win, Binghamton got revenge against the Bulls after Buffalo won last season's dual by one point.
bubearcats.com
Women’s Basketball Defeated 78-51 by Butler
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Butler (4-2) drained 13 three-point field goals and defeated Binghamton (4-3) 78-51 in the final round of the Florida Atlantic (FAU) Women's Basketball Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday afternoon at Baldwin Arena. With the setback, the Bearcats finish the tournament 0-2, having lost 51-41 to the host Owls on Friday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County HS Hockey: C-V/Windsor Upsets Undefeated Elmira for First Win of the Season
The Chenango Valley/Windsor Hockey club was 0-8 heading into Sunday's contest against Elmira who boasted an undefeated record (7-0), thanks to just 14 goals allowed in 7 games this season. The CV/W squad took a surprising 2-1 lead late in the 2nd period. Elmira would tie it to go into...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Dominates in Semi-final, to Rematch Pleasantville in State Championship
The Maine-Endwell Spartans are headed to their 7th state title game after a dominant 61-20 win over the Batavia Blue Devils of Section V on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans will face Section I's Pleasantville in a rematch from last years title game, where Maine-Endwell won 21-12 over the Panthers. Enjoy...
Remembering Kadin: Heartbreaking Memorial Near Vestal High School
People in Vestal and beyond are expressing their sadness following the death of high school senior Kadin Abdullah in a Thanksgiving Day vehicle crash. Town police said Abdullah was pronounced dead at the scene early Thursday morning. He died on his eighteenth birthday. Investigators said Abdullah was a passenger in...
Binghamton man saved with revolutionary heart tech at Rochester Regional Health
Dr. Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure at Rochester Regional Health, spoke with News 8 about this technology.
PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
BCSD to rebuild Binghamton elementary school
Binghamton City School District’s (BCSD) Board of Education (BOE) has announced their plan to rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, representatives of the BCSD and families from the district attended a BOE board meeting to discuss the future of one of the district’s seven elementary schools. Community members expressed concerns about some of the proposed scenarios, which included the possibility of closing down Roosevelt, and whether or not they should plan to rebuild and renovate the school instead. Throughout the event, a series of presentations were displayed among the crowd, analyzing the district’s feasibility study, according to a WBNG article. At the end of the meeting, the BOE decided not to decommission any other elementary school and to work on rebuilding Roosevelt.
whcuradio.com
Cornell PD investigating Thanksgiving weekend burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are investigating a reported burglary. Officers were called to the 100 block of Edgemoor Lane yesterday afternoon. Authorities say someone entered through a ground floor window between noon on Wednesday and 1:15 Saturday afternoon and stole gift cards, cash, clothes, and jewelry. Officers say the window was unlocked.
East Middle students save woman in motor accident
On October 24th, Izaiah DeJesus Malachi Bell and Logan Ostrander were walking to school and were just a few blocks from East Middle when they witnessed a collision between two vehicles.
wskg.org
Binghamton High School drastically expanded security measures. Has it made the school safer?
It’s been nearly a year since Binghamton High School installed metal detectors, hired a private security firm and instituted regular backpack checks in an attempt to address a spate of student conflicts last year. Hired security guards direct students through metal detectors and scan their backpacks at the school’s...
owegopennysaver.com
Woman-owned business in Candor celebrates 20 years
Pucky Huddle Delight, a woman-owned business located at 71 Owego Rd. (Rte. 96B) in Candor, N.Y., celebrated their 20th anniversary in October. Customers travel far and wide to visit the popular purple building, located just north of the Rte. 96 and 96B intersection. Inside, first-time visitors and sewing enthusiasts alike...
wskg.org
Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S.
Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S. Deep geothermal heat could transform how energy is provided to communities in the future. Geothermal is not something often considered in the Northeast due to the depth required to find heat. We, as a society, face the challenges of weaning off of fossil fuels and switching to sources that do not add greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere. Electricity production from alternative energy sources, like wind and solar power can help, but what can be done to replace over 30% of New York State’s energy consumption that is used to heat our homes and offices? Cornell University researchers and staff may have that answer. They are exploring how the heat deep below our feet – geothermal energy – can fill this need anywhere, using Cornell’s Ithaca campus as a demonstration site.
Binghamton man to serve 7 years in state prison
Today in Broome County Court, David Coffey, 42 of Binghamton, pled guilty to felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
How a CNY traffic stop unraveled a cross-country meth ring, a California desert murder
Cortland County, N.Y. — In February 2019, Cortland County deputies pulled over a pickup truck in a routine traffic stop. What they found was anything but routine: a .380 caliber handgun, four pounds of crystal meth and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. That stop marked the end of...
Binghamton man sentenced to state prison for felony rape
Last week in Broome County Court, 20-year-old Dominic Rought, of Binghamton, was sentenced to 3 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Rape in the Second Degree.
Winterfest Free Family-Friendly Fun At Tioga Downs Is Back
The holiday season is here and we can feel it all around us. Take a drive around the Southern Tier and you'll see holiday light displays galore. In fact, if you have a outdoor holiday display, we would love to have you share it with us and you could win a tiny box containing a $500 prize. SWEET!!!
State Street Opens After 7-Month Closure but Project Isn’t Done
Business operators along a downtown street that had been closed most of this year for a reconstruction project are pleased the work has wrapped up for the season. After struggling to stay open for the past several months, they are concerned that the job to remake State Street between Henry and Lewis streets has not been completed.
