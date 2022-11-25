ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bubearcats.com

Women’s Basketball Heads to Cornell

- Binghamton (4-3) went 0-2 this past weekend at the FAU Thanksgiving Classic. The Bearcats were defeated 51-41 by the host Owls last Friday and 78-51 by Butler the following day. Senior guard Denai Bowman led the Bearcats with 13.5 points per game during the tournament. - Bowman leads the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
bubearcats.com

Wrestling dominates Buffalo for first win, 22-9

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Binghamton wrestling (1-3) cruised to their first win of the season against Buffalo (2-6) at Alumni Arena on Sunday night. Binghamton started the dual strong, winning three of the first four bouts to take a 9-3 lead. The Bearcats made a statement at the end of the match by winning four of the last five bouts. With the win, Binghamton got revenge against the Bulls after Buffalo won last season's dual by one point.
BUFFALO, NY
bubearcats.com

Women’s Basketball Defeated 78-51 by Butler

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Butler (4-2) drained 13 three-point field goals and defeated Binghamton (4-3) 78-51 in the final round of the Florida Atlantic (FAU) Women's Basketball Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday afternoon at Baldwin Arena. With the setback, the Bearcats finish the tournament 0-2, having lost 51-41 to the host Owls on Friday.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
ELMIRA, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

BCSD to rebuild Binghamton elementary school

Binghamton City School District’s (BCSD) Board of Education (BOE) has announced their plan to rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, representatives of the BCSD and families from the district attended a BOE board meeting to discuss the future of one of the district’s seven elementary schools. Community members expressed concerns about some of the proposed scenarios, which included the possibility of closing down Roosevelt, and whether or not they should plan to rebuild and renovate the school instead. Throughout the event, a series of presentations were displayed among the crowd, analyzing the district’s feasibility study, according to a WBNG article. At the end of the meeting, the BOE decided not to decommission any other elementary school and to work on rebuilding Roosevelt.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell PD investigating Thanksgiving weekend burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are investigating a reported burglary. Officers were called to the 100 block of Edgemoor Lane yesterday afternoon. Authorities say someone entered through a ground floor window between noon on Wednesday and 1:15 Saturday afternoon and stole gift cards, cash, clothes, and jewelry. Officers say the window was unlocked.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Woman-owned business in Candor celebrates 20 years

Pucky Huddle Delight, a woman-owned business located at 71 Owego Rd. (Rte. 96B) in Candor, N.Y., celebrated their 20th anniversary in October. Customers travel far and wide to visit the popular purple building, located just north of the Rte. 96 and 96B intersection. Inside, first-time visitors and sewing enthusiasts alike...
CANDOR, NY
wskg.org

Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S.

Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S. Deep geothermal heat could transform how energy is provided to communities in the future. Geothermal is not something often considered in the Northeast due to the depth required to find heat. We, as a society, face the challenges of weaning off of fossil fuels and switching to sources that do not add greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere. Electricity production from alternative energy sources, like wind and solar power can help, but what can be done to replace over 30% of New York State’s energy consumption that is used to heat our homes and offices? Cornell University researchers and staff may have that answer. They are exploring how the heat deep below our feet – geothermal energy – can fill this need anywhere, using Cornell’s Ithaca campus as a demonstration site.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy