Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urges IITians to focus their research on use of bio-technology for production of bio-CNG, bio-LNG and green hydrogen from bio-mass
(Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways/ PIB Mumbai) We need to identify the commodities being imported in the country and then focus on developing Swadeshi alternatives for those: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister — “Prioritize research on forest-based industries, agriculture and rural technology, tribal sectors for upliftment of backward districts”
Products Made with Captured Greenhouse Gas Are Reaching Commercial Scale
By Dieter Holger (Wall Street Journal) Straws, bottles and packaging made with captured greenhouse-gas are starting to reach commercial scale, offering a way for businesses making and using everyday products to reduce emissions contributing to global warming. Locking up greenhouse gas in ingredients that go into products can be costly...
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Lower Carbon Ethanol via Praj Technology
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) The world is shifting to lower carbon ethanol, driven by sustainability goals. But exactly how will we get there – what technology will we use, at what cost, when will we deploy and where? To answer these questions and more, we were joined by Shrikant Rathi, Executive Director, Praj Americas for a Digest special webinar as we looked at moving from classic style dry-grind corn ethanol processing to advanced options to reduce CI scores through process integration, energy integration and process optimization. Mr. Rathi’s slides are here below as presented live.
Abendroth Fortel Publishes New Asian Renewable Diesel and SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) Rates
(Abendroth Fortel) The firm offers its clients and other market participants access to updated industry data to ensure they can make informed business decisions — Abendroth Fortel, a leading financial-services adviser and a well-reputed commodity broker aiming to provide its clients with an array of investment opportunities in the commodity markets, today announced the release of new renewable diesel and SAF rates for the Asian markets. As countries in the region aim to cut their greenhouse gas emissions, this pricing is designed to fulfill the growing need for greater transparency in renewable fuel markets.
ICE and the Future: Low Carbon Renewable Fuels and… Hydrogen?
By Allen Schaeffer (Diesel Technology Forum) Internal combustion. This sophisticated process is the very foundation of mobility and the industrial age around the world. It is based on the simple concept of fire: chemical changes to release energy. Combust a fuel source in a vessel to create heat and pressure, and then harness that energy to do meaningful work.
TEBO Group Announces $6.6 Million Research Partnership With the University of British Columbia
(TEBO Group/Business Wire) New three-year collaboration will focus on building research capacity and developing solutions in sustainability engineering, smart cities and the circular economy. — TEBO Group of Industries, a global sustainable industrial developer, and The University of British Columbia (UBC) are embarking on an innovative research partnership aimed at driving highly sustainable and carbon-efficient construction and infrastructure technology. The collaboration will bring together TEBO engineers with researchers at UBC’s Vancouver and Okanagan campuses to explore and develop made-in-Canada solutions with the potential to inform TEBO’s infrastructure and development projects worldwide.
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Reduces Airbus’ Scope 1 Emissions
(Airbus/Biobased Diesel Daily) Airbus is reducing its CO2 footprint with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Today, reduced-carbon fuel is being increasingly used on Airbus sites and activities where a direct impact on carbon emissions can be made. In line with its purpose to pioneer sustainable aerospace for a safe and united...
Airbus, Airline Partners Facilitate Commercial SAF Flights in China
(Airbus/Biobased Diesel Daily) Airbus has signed agreements with Xiamen Airlines, Zhejiang Loong Airlines and Colorful Guizhou Airlines to promote the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for commercial flights in China. The partnership was announced earlier this month during an Airbus press conference at the 14th China International Aviation &...
Japan Looks to Thailand for Bioethanol that Doesn’t Fuel Food Insecurity
By Nikkei Asia (KrASIA) Sumitomo, Kao explore projects to turn sugar and cassava waste into energy. — Asia’s first plant to mass-produce biofuel that does not reduce food stocks will be built in Thailand, according to Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp., which will back the project along with a local company.
Axens, Chiyoda and the Search for Liquid Hydrogen Carriers
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) From France and Japan comes news that Axens and Chiyoda Corporation have inked a partnership to facilitate hydrogen supply chain projects via methylcyclohexane, known widely as MCH, as a Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier, and promote a combination of Axens’ Toluene Hydrogenation technology and Chiyoda’s SPERA Hydrogen technology.
Faridabad to Have the First Waste to Be Methanol Plants by December 2023
By Leena Dhankhar (Hindustan Times) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified 8 acres of land in Faridabad’s Sihi to set up a ₹200 crore waste-to-methanol plant, where 500 tonnes of waste will be converted into 50 kilo litres of methanol daily, said officials, adding that the corporation is likely to sign an agreement this week with their door-to-door waste collection concessionaire Ecogreen so that waste is not sent to landfill and will be directly sent to the plant instead.
