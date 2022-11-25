By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) The world is shifting to lower carbon ethanol, driven by sustainability goals. But exactly how will we get there – what technology will we use, at what cost, when will we deploy and where? To answer these questions and more, we were joined by Shrikant Rathi, Executive Director, Praj Americas for a Digest special webinar as we looked at moving from classic style dry-grind corn ethanol processing to advanced options to reduce CI scores through process integration, energy integration and process optimization. Mr. Rathi’s slides are here below as presented live.

