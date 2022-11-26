Read full article on original website
Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
Study Finds Porsche 911 And Jeep Wrangler Are Practically Depreciation Proof
While we've seen the autos market begin to soften in some places, the broader market is still very much a hot one. A new study shows that a particular group of cars- largely considered polar opposites- have been practically depreciation-proof over the last three to five years. conducted a market...
Carscoops
This Home-Built Alfa Romeo Racing Game Simulator Will Give You Cargasms
Modern car-related video games have ultra-realistic graphics, but it is still quite hard to replicate the feeling of a real car when sitting in your living room. A petrolhead from Poland found the solution to this problem by building a DIY driving simulator using genuine interior parts from Alfa Romeo models.
Carscoops
Check Out This Cute Renault 5 GT Widebody Pickup Conversion
It seems that you can find all sorts of things on eBay, even a tuned single-cab widebody ute based on the Renault 5 from the ’80s. This unique conversion is located in Taunton, UK, and is currently listed for sale at £8,000 ($9,673). The custom build is based...
Carscoops
No Lowballers, This Chrysler 300C Is Royalty
The Chrysler 300 might be about to exit production but don’t worry. If you want one that’s sincerely unique and won’t ever be mistaken for an average everyday 300 boy, we have found it. This 2007 example is about as customized as a vehicle can be and tries hard to pull off a Rolls-Royce impersonation.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Carscoops
Ford Must Recall Over 500,000 Escapes And Bronco Sports For Fire Risk
Ford has been forced to initiate a serious recall of 2020-2023 Escapes and Bronco Sports due to a leaking fuel injector. The root cause of the issue is still being investigated, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but the problem may lead to a fire under the hood of the crossovers.
Carscoops
Production Lamps Shed Light On How Production Audi A6 E-Tron Will Look
The Mercedes EQE has the electric midsize premium sedan market all to itself right now, but that’s about to change. Both Audi and BMW are preparing their own three-box EVs, and these latest spy shots give us a clearer idea of how Ingolstadt’s contender, the A6 e-tron, will look.
Carscoops
Kahn’s Fiat 500ec Designio Is Just Like A French Bulldog
The Fiat 500 is a vehicle that’s best described as ‘cute’ but this particular example, brought to life by Kahn, is radically different than any other 500 we’ve seen before it. The British company works on a variety of different cars, big and small, and with...
Carscoops
5 EVs Make It To 2023 European Car Of The Year Short List
The European Car of the Year awards jury has announced the seven finalists that are in contention for its top prize. Among them are five electric vehicles, one SUV-sedan, and the first Jeep ever designed specifically for Europe. The finalists are the Jeep Avenger, Nissan Ariya, Renault Austral, Volkswagen ID....
gmauthority.com
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
Carscoops
190 At 40: How The Baby Benz Changed Everything For Mercedes – And For BMW
Ask most people to name the definitive small sports sedan from the 1980s and they’ll almost certainly namecheck the second-generation BMW 3-series, codenamed E30, which just so happens to be celebrating its 40th birthday this year. But there’s another small, premium German sedan turning 40 in 2022, the W201 Mercedes 190, and it’s arguably even more important than the E30.
Carscoops
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Is A Stunning Single-Seater With A Hybrid Twin-Turbo V6
Ferrari is one of the few supercar makers that hadn’t unveiled a concept for the Gran Turismo video game, but this changed today. During the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Sony’s gaming series in the GT World Finals at Monaco, Ferrari revealed is own Vision Gran Turismo concept in both full-scale prototype and digital forms, boasting a stunning low-slung body, a single-seater layout, and a V6-based hybrid setup bringing monstrous power and torque figures.
Carscoops
Here’s How Ford F-150 Lightning And Mustang Mach-E Owners Can Unlock Extra Features
A lot of new vehicles have more ability than they arrive to owners with. In many cases, they are locked behind subscriptions but in the case of the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Mustang Mach-E, those abilities are just waiting for a person with the know-how to enable them. One YouTube channel just walked us through the process and it’s simpler than one might think.
Carscoops
Manhart Unleashes Its 788-HP Tuned BMW M5 CS
Super sedans don’t come much more super than the BMW M5 CS and while it offers more than enough power for most buyers, the crew at Manhart have created an M5 CS that’s a little more spicy than most. As is so often the case with builds like...
Carscoops
Two Lamborghinis Collide And One Rare Aventador SVJ Roadster Goes Up In Smoke
Recently one man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a supercar accident in Long Island. Sometime around 10:45 a.m. local time on November 6, his Lamborghini and another collided. It sent his 2021 Aventador into the center median where it burst into flames and ultimately burned to the ground leaving little more than a pile of ash.
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
Carscoops
BMW’s Head Of Sustainability Says Making Cars Last Longer Could Help The Environment
Monika Dernai, the head of the sustainability team at BMW, said this week that one simple way of reducing waste and the impact of automobiles on the environment is simply to make them last longer. “We really need to think about prolonging the life of cars; not having a used...
Carscoops
Driven: 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Is The Hypermiler’s Hot Hatch
If the 2023 Honda Civic has cropped up in your conversations lately, we’ll bet the subject was the new Type-R hot hatch that’s due to hit showrooms later this year, and whether you’d buy one over Toyota’s GR Corolla. But out in the wider world there’s...
Carscoops
Like The F1 Legend, Ex-Mario Andretti Lotus Elite Has A Few Wrinkles
A celebrity name in a car’s history file can massively inflate a classic car’s value. And if the car in question is from a blue-chip sports car brand with serious motorsport heritage, the numbers can get pretty crazy. Just ask the guy who parted with $1.95 million for Steve McQueen’s 1976 Porsche 930 Turbo Carrera.
