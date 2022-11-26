Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
usustatesman.com
USU Football: Aggies’ comeback falls short at Boise State
BOISE, Idaho — Utah State Football was a touchdown away from what could have been their first victory at Boise State since 1996 during the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon. Instead, the Broncos made big plays to pull away 42-23. “We battled all day, made too many mistakes to beat a good football team,” head coach Blake Anderson said.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Herald-Journal
Blaine Lee Fuhriman's 80th birthday
Betcha didn’t think he’d make 80! But here he is! Blaine Lee Fuhriman will celebrate his 80th birthday on Nov. 28, 2022. Despite years of waterskiing & boating, snowmobiling & snow skiing, 4 wheeling & off-roading, and many close encounters with electricity, he’s still going strong. Married to the lovely Kathryn Poppleton since February 1, 1963, she has tended him through his many adventures and mishaps for 59 years. After graduating from South Cache High and earning a degree in Political Science from USU, Dad has worn many hats over the years — school bus driver, big rig trucker, journeyman electrician, Workforce Services manager, High Councilman, Bishop, as well as full time missionary (twice) on the church’s Deseret Ranch in Florida with his wife Kathryn. He enjoys good books, music from the ‘60s, watching the Aggies, 4 wheeling around the Newfoundland mountain range in the summer and skiing Beaver’s slopes in the winter, as well as diligently working to solve the world’s problems most mornings with his buddies at the south Logan McDonalds. Father to 6 children, grandfather to 29 grandchildren and great grandfather to 11 great-grandchildren keeps him busy teaching them all his wild & crazy ways. His children will surely be cut from his will once this announcement is published, so please spread the word far and wide so our inheritance isn’t wasted in vain! Happy Birthday Dad. We love you!
kvnutalk
Study finds Utah among states coping with property value escalation – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — With the Nov. 30 property tax deadline fast approaching, Utahns are justified in feeling the pinch of escalating home values. That’s because Utah is one of the top ten states where homes have gained the most value in the past year, according to a recent nationwide study of real estate values.
ksl.com
USU professor internationally acclaimed for photo display 'LGBTQ in Utah'
LOGAN — An Iranian photographer and Utah State University professor is getting some international recognition for a photo display that shows the struggles of being gay in Utah. Fazilat Soukhakian said recent events in Colorado Springs and in Iran have added some unexpected meaning to her photo essay. She...
‘Glad no one was in there:’ Boxing and fitness gym suffers damage after vehicle slams into the side of it
The owner of PFX Boxing and Fitness in Roy said he's thankful no one was hurt after police say a vehicle crashed into his building Friday night, Nov. 25.
newslj.com
Evanston surgeon performs southwest Wyoming’s first bone jack procedure
EVANSTON — Wanda Kaynor was in a significant amount of pain after sustaining severe injuries at the hands of a buck on Thursday, Oct. 6. “I didn’t think I was going to make it,” she said. Kaynor attempted a few remedies before visiting Dr. Jake Measom at...
kslnewsradio.com
Man crashes into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window
OGDEN, Utah — Around 6:47 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a Taco Bell employee of a vehicle that crashed into the building, located at 1670 W 12th St, Ogden, Utah. In a probable cause statement from deputy Ashton Olsen, he...
eastidahonews.com
Grandson suspected in death of Utah couple
CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
Ogden woman has gender reveal plot twist at Carrie Underwood show
One mother took her gender reveal story to a whole new level at the Carrie Underwood concert on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Gephardt Daily
Pilot walks away from small plane crash in Mountain Green, hikes 6 miles to call 911
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pilot walked away from a small plane crash Sunday in Mountain Green, then hiked about six miles to call 911, fire officials said. The aircraft went down in the afternoon near Durst Mountain in Morgan County, “several miles up...
KSLTV
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. On Friday, police identified the victims as Thomas (Tom) Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85. Officers on Wednesday responded...
KSLTV
Mountain Green fire crews take down ‘suspicious’ trash can fire
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — First responders extinguished a burning trash can Friday evening, replicating a fire from a year ago. At approximately 7:20 p.m., residents near Park Meadow Road and Harvard Drive reported a trash can on fire next to a home, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.
ksl.com
Davis County sheriff warns against Black Friday scam
DAVIS COUNTY — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is warning against a Black Friday scam involving an individual contacting county residents and pretending to be a law enforcement officer. Davis County emergency dispatchers received a handful of calls from concerned residents Friday who said they were contacted by a...
Santa Claus and Christmas lights in Logan, last night
Just two days after Thanksgiving, people are starting to celebrate Christmas. The city of Logan didn't waste a minute.
kvnutalk
Cache County officials warn of pending closure of Hyrum Dam Road – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — Officials here are warning area drivers of a pending road closure between Hyrum and Mount Sterling. Cache County officials say that the Bureau of Reclamation will close the Hyrum Dam Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 5. The purpose of that closure will be...
Kick off the Christmas season with a weekend event!
There are those who begin to celebrate the Christmas season on November 1 (or earlier) and there are those who wait until after Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0