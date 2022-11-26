Betcha didn’t think he’d make 80! But here he is! Blaine Lee Fuhriman will celebrate his 80th birthday on Nov. 28, 2022. Despite years of waterskiing & boating, snowmobiling & snow skiing, 4 wheeling & off-roading, and many close encounters with electricity, he’s still going strong. Married to the lovely Kathryn Poppleton since February 1, 1963, she has tended him through his many adventures and mishaps for 59 years. After graduating from South Cache High and earning a degree in Political Science from USU, Dad has worn many hats over the years — school bus driver, big rig trucker, journeyman electrician, Workforce Services manager, High Councilman, Bishop, as well as full time missionary (twice) on the church’s Deseret Ranch in Florida with his wife Kathryn. He enjoys good books, music from the ‘60s, watching the Aggies, 4 wheeling around the Newfoundland mountain range in the summer and skiing Beaver’s slopes in the winter, as well as diligently working to solve the world’s problems most mornings with his buddies at the south Logan McDonalds. Father to 6 children, grandfather to 29 grandchildren and great grandfather to 11 great-grandchildren keeps him busy teaching them all his wild & crazy ways. His children will surely be cut from his will once this announcement is published, so please spread the word far and wide so our inheritance isn’t wasted in vain! Happy Birthday Dad. We love you!

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO