Logan, UT

USU Football: Aggies’ comeback falls short at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — Utah State Football was a touchdown away from what could have been their first victory at Boise State since 1996 during the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon. Instead, the Broncos made big plays to pull away 42-23. “We battled all day, made too many mistakes to beat a good football team,” head coach Blake Anderson said.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Blaine Lee Fuhriman's 80th birthday

Betcha didn’t think he’d make 80! But here he is! Blaine Lee Fuhriman will celebrate his 80th birthday on Nov. 28, 2022. Despite years of waterskiing & boating, snowmobiling & snow skiing, 4 wheeling & off-roading, and many close encounters with electricity, he’s still going strong. Married to the lovely Kathryn Poppleton since February 1, 1963, she has tended him through his many adventures and mishaps for 59 years. After graduating from South Cache High and earning a degree in Political Science from USU, Dad has worn many hats over the years — school bus driver, big rig trucker, journeyman electrician, Workforce Services manager, High Councilman, Bishop, as well as full time missionary (twice) on the church’s Deseret Ranch in Florida with his wife Kathryn. He enjoys good books, music from the ‘60s, watching the Aggies, 4 wheeling around the Newfoundland mountain range in the summer and skiing Beaver’s slopes in the winter, as well as diligently working to solve the world’s problems most mornings with his buddies at the south Logan McDonalds. Father to 6 children, grandfather to 29 grandchildren and great grandfather to 11 great-grandchildren keeps him busy teaching them all his wild & crazy ways. His children will surely be cut from his will once this announcement is published, so please spread the word far and wide so our inheritance isn’t wasted in vain! Happy Birthday Dad. We love you!
USU professor internationally acclaimed for photo display 'LGBTQ in Utah'

LOGAN — An Iranian photographer and Utah State University professor is getting some international recognition for a photo display that shows the struggles of being gay in Utah. Fazilat Soukhakian said recent events in Colorado Springs and in Iran have added some unexpected meaning to her photo essay. She...
Man crashes into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window

OGDEN, Utah — Around 6:47 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a Taco Bell employee of a vehicle that crashed into the building, located at 1670 W 12th St, Ogden, Utah. In a probable cause statement from deputy Ashton Olsen, he...
Grandson suspected in death of Utah couple

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. On Friday, police identified the victims as Thomas (Tom) Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85. Officers on Wednesday responded...
Mountain Green fire crews take down ‘suspicious’ trash can fire

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — First responders extinguished a burning trash can Friday evening, replicating a fire from a year ago. At approximately 7:20 p.m., residents near Park Meadow Road and Harvard Drive reported a trash can on fire next to a home, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.
Davis County sheriff warns against Black Friday scam

DAVIS COUNTY — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is warning against a Black Friday scam involving an individual contacting county residents and pretending to be a law enforcement officer. Davis County emergency dispatchers received a handful of calls from concerned residents Friday who said they were contacted by a...
