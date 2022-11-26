ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gobadgers.ca

No. 2 Badgers win sixth consecutive match

ST. CATHARINES - Defeating the Windsor Lancers for the second time in as many days, the No. 2 Brock Badgers women's volleyball team secured their sixth consecutive win to start the 2022-23 OUA season. Set scores in the Saturday afternoon match were 25-19, 25-13, 25-14. Undefeated through preseason and regular season matches this fall, the Badgers overall record now stands at 13-0, including eight straight set victories.
MADISON, WI
gobadgers.ca

Badgers unable to find the back of the net versus Mustangs

ST. CATHARINES – Facing the Western Mustangs at Canada Games Park on Saturday evening, the Brock Badgers women's hockey team fell by a final score of 1-0. In a defensive battle, both the Badgers and Mustangs had no answer for the other team through nearly the full sixty minutes. This included on the powerplay where Brock went 0-for-4 and Western finished 0-for-5 with a player advantage.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Bowl Projections For Championship Week

The Wisconsin Badgers lost their final regular season game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Badgers finished their season at 6-6. They are bowl eligible and will be coached in some form by new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers will get a few helpful practices to develop...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire

A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin loses top 2023 OL commitment after head coaching change

The Wisconsin Badgers made headlines on Sunday when they unexpectedly hired Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach of the program, bypassing interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who had been the defensive coordinator for the previous five seasons. However, that news came with some unfortunate, but somewhat...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers Linebacker Nick Herbig Has Strong Words for Wisconsin Athletics

The Wisconsin Badgers failed to bring home Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Minnesota Gophers defeated the Badgers 23-16 on Saturday evening in a game that was riddled in frustration. Indeed, many fans took to social media after the game to voice their frustration with interim head coach Jim Leonhard. The players, though, are very supportive of Leonhard. So much so, in fact, that perhaps their biggest star, Nick Herbig, voiced his frustration that Leonhard has not been given the job yet.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Coaching Hire

Wisconsin has reportedly found its next football coach. According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Tom Oates, the Badgers plan to announce Luke Fickell's hiring on Sunday. USA Today's Keith Jenkins confirmed that the "deal is done." Fickell led the Bearcats to a 57-18 record over six seasons, including a College...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news

Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

BREAKING: Wisconsin OL Commit Flips to Notre Dame

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek has flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to Notre Dame. The 6-5, 320-pound three-star recruit had been rumored to be leaning to the Fighting Irish as of late according to Irish Illustrated and 247Sports reporting and made it official today.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Comeback

College football world reacts to insane coaching news

The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Diocese of Madison mourns death of Bishop Paul J. Swain

MADISON, Wis. — Bishop Paul J. Swain, who was ordained a priest in Madison before being appointed the eighth bishop of Sioux Falls, died Saturday at the age of 79. The Diocese of Madison announced his death Sunday and said Swain had been in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications. Swain was born on September 12, 1943, in Newark,...
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
middletontimes.com

Emily M. Oyan

MADISON/CROSS PLAINS-Emily Mari Oyan, 43, of Cross Plains, passed away unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm on Oct. 12, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was able to give the gift of life by being an organ donor. Emily, known as "Em", was born in Madison on Aug. 29,...
CROSS PLAINS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy