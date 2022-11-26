Read full article on original website
No. 2 Badgers win sixth consecutive match
ST. CATHARINES - Defeating the Windsor Lancers for the second time in as many days, the No. 2 Brock Badgers women's volleyball team secured their sixth consecutive win to start the 2022-23 OUA season. Set scores in the Saturday afternoon match were 25-19, 25-13, 25-14. Undefeated through preseason and regular season matches this fall, the Badgers overall record now stands at 13-0, including eight straight set victories.
Badgers unable to find the back of the net versus Mustangs
ST. CATHARINES – Facing the Western Mustangs at Canada Games Park on Saturday evening, the Brock Badgers women's hockey team fell by a final score of 1-0. In a defensive battle, both the Badgers and Mustangs had no answer for the other team through nearly the full sixty minutes. This included on the powerplay where Brock went 0-for-4 and Western finished 0-for-5 with a player advantage.
Wisconsin looks to keep rolling, hosts Wake Forest
Wisconsin will be looking to build on a successful holiday tournament run when it hosts Wake Forest in the Atlantic
Wisconsin Badgers Bowl Projections For Championship Week
The Wisconsin Badgers lost their final regular season game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Badgers finished their season at 6-6. They are bowl eligible and will be coached in some form by new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers will get a few helpful practices to develop...
UW earns No. 1 seed, will face Quinnipiac in first round of NCAA Tournament
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stage is set for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and the reigning champs will take on Quinnipiac in the first round. Wisconsin volleyball earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, after finishing the regular season on a 18-match win streak, and 19-1 in Big Ten play.
BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire
A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
Wisconsin loses top 2023 OL commitment after head coaching change
The Wisconsin Badgers made headlines on Sunday when they unexpectedly hired Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach of the program, bypassing interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who had been the defensive coordinator for the previous five seasons. However, that news came with some unfortunate, but somewhat...
Badgers Linebacker Nick Herbig Has Strong Words for Wisconsin Athletics
The Wisconsin Badgers failed to bring home Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Minnesota Gophers defeated the Badgers 23-16 on Saturday evening in a game that was riddled in frustration. Indeed, many fans took to social media after the game to voice their frustration with interim head coach Jim Leonhard. The players, though, are very supportive of Leonhard. So much so, in fact, that perhaps their biggest star, Nick Herbig, voiced his frustration that Leonhard has not been given the job yet.
College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Coaching Hire
Wisconsin has reportedly found its next football coach. According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Tom Oates, the Badgers plan to announce Luke Fickell's hiring on Sunday. USA Today's Keith Jenkins confirmed that the "deal is done." Fickell led the Bearcats to a 57-18 record over six seasons, including a College...
Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news
Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
BREAKING: Wisconsin OL Commit Flips to Notre Dame
Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek has flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to Notre Dame. The 6-5, 320-pound three-star recruit had been rumored to be leaning to the Fighting Irish as of late according to Irish Illustrated and 247Sports reporting and made it official today.
Watch: Luke Fickell Arrives In Wisconsin, Makes First Statement As Badgers' Head Coach
The winningest coach in UC history wasted little time taking over at Wisconsin following the end of UC's AAC Title chances.
College football world reacts to insane coaching news
The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Diocese of Madison mourns death of Bishop Paul J. Swain
MADISON, Wis. — Bishop Paul J. Swain, who was ordained a priest in Madison before being appointed the eighth bishop of Sioux Falls, died Saturday at the age of 79. The Diocese of Madison announced his death Sunday and said Swain had been in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications. Swain was born on September 12, 1943, in Newark,...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Green Alert issued for Madison man last seen Monday night
MADISON, Wis. — A Green Alert was issued Tuesday for a Madison man last seen Monday night. Veterans Affairs officials said Michael Thomas Segich, 43, left his home in Madison at around 10 p.m. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. He is white, 6’5″ tall, about 276 lbs. with short brown hair and greenish eyes. He was last...
Tanning the hides of animals they loved, meet women-owned Driftless Tannery
It’s gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin. Some hunters are not only thinking harvesting the meat, but the hides too. Tanning is top of mind, all the time, for a women-owned business in rural southwest Wisconsin. The team at Driftless Tannery in Argyle, Wisconsin is striving to live out...
Emily M. Oyan
MADISON/CROSS PLAINS-Emily Mari Oyan, 43, of Cross Plains, passed away unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm on Oct. 12, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was able to give the gift of life by being an organ donor. Emily, known as "Em", was born in Madison on Aug. 29,...
