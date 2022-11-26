ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

peachtreehoops.com

Hawks unable to answer adjustments in loss to Heat

The Atlanta Hawks were unable to bounce-back from Friday’s loss to the Rockets, falling to a 106-98 defeat against the Miami Heat on Sunday evening at State Farm Arena. John Collins led the Hawks in scoring with 23 points while also grabbing 14 rebounds in the absence of Clint Capela, who missed this contest due to dental pain. For the Heat — without Jimmy Butler — Bam Adebayo scored 32 points.
ATLANTA, GA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks fall short in fourth quarter, lose to 76ers 104-101

The Atlanta Hawks were in Philadelphia on Monday evening to take on the 76ers. It was a battle to the end, but the Hawks were not able to come out with the victory, losing 104-101. The Hawks were looking to end their 2-game losing skid, and with the 76ers without...
ATLANTA, GA
peachtreehoops.com

ATL and 29: Help!

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops break down some of the things that broke down in the Atlanta Hawks home loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday, in addition to the following topics. breaking down the things that broke down in Houston on Friday in the...
ATLANTA, GA
peachtreehoops.com

Game thread: Hawks vs. Heat

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Miami Heat on Sunday evening. Join us in the comments for all of the action.
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

College football world reacts to Week 14 CFP rankings

The Week 14 College Football Playoff Committee rankings were released Tuesday night, and there were a few movers and shakers in the rankings ahead of selection day on Dec. 4. Georgia maintained its hold on the top spot, followed by Michigan at No. 2 moving up one spot coming off their thumping of Ohio State. Read more... The post College football world reacts to Week 14 CFP rankings appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE

