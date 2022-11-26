Read full article on original website
Andrew Wiggins' Dunk Over Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral
Andrew Wiggins had a big highlight in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Michael Jordan said he would drop 50 after he found out Byron Scott wasn't going to guard him
Byron Scott shared what Michael Jordan did when he found out Anthony Peeler would guard him
LeBron James ‘Wanted To Do Something’ To Zach Collins After Russell Westbrook Drama
Collins was ejected following his move of elbowing Westbrook on the head.
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air
You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
theScore
Siakam scores 18 in return, Raptors beat Cavaliers 100-88
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return from injury, O.G. Anunoby scored 20 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-88 on Monday night. Gary Trent Jr. added 14 points, Fred VanVleet had 13 and Scottie Barnes 11 as the Raptors...
How Matisse Thybulle’s Feeling After Returning vs. Hawks
Matisse Thybulle returned to the court on Monday night after a three-game absence.
Julius Randle scores 36 on birthday to lead Knicks over Pistons in rare laugher
DETROIT — Julius Randle celebrated a personal milestone Tuesday night in Motown with 28 candles and 36 points for the Knicks. Randle’s season-high scoring total on his 28th birthday lifted Tom Thibodeau’s team to a rare easy victory and its highest offensive output of the season, 140-110, over the NBA-worst Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes registered 16 points apiece as the Knicks nudged back toward the .500 mark (10-11) after dropping their previous two games at home. Isaiah Stewart scored 19 points to lead the Pistons, who were playing without 2021 No. 1-overall pick Cade Cunningham...
theScore
Towns helped off with noncontact calf strain in loss to Wizards
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns left Monday's 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards in the third quarter after suffering a noncontact leg injury. The team announced Towns wouldn't return due to a right calf strain. Towns will get an MRI on Tuesday, but there is optimism that he avoided serious...
theScore
Stock Watch: What's trending in the NBA
Welcome to the latest installment of Stock Watch, a look at what's been trending up and down in the NBA. A quarter of the way through the regular season, the Sacramento Kings have been one of the biggest surprises. The Kings are averaging 119.1 points per game, the second-most in the league. Sacramento ranks second behind the Boston Celtics in a couple of offensive statistics per 100 possessions, including offensive rating and true shooting percentage.
theScore
Rams' Donald suffered high ankle sprain vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Sean McVay announced Monday, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. Donald is undergoing further testing, and McVay didn't have an update on how much time he'll miss. The...
Lightning regroup, but fall to Bruins in Boston
BOSTON — There’s no question the Lightning had been looking forward to their rematch with the league-leading Bruins since Boston beat them eight days ago in Tampa. And the Lightning played much better Tuesday night at TD Garden, but they didn’t leave Boston with redemption. They probably deserved a better fate, but ultimately fell 3-1, as the Bruins (19-3-0) remained unbeaten in 13 games at home.
theScore
Beckham escorted off Miami flight by police
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday, Miami-Dade Police said in a statement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Police said officers were dispatched to the flight after the crew became concerned for the wideout's health. Beckham appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness while attendants tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, according to the statement.
theScore
Report: Chase expected to return for bout vs. Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to return for the team's upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Chase has missed the last four games due to a hip injury he suffered in Week 7. The Bengals were optimistic about him returning last week before they made him inactive for Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans.
theScore
Rodgers plans to play vs. Bears after 'good news' on injured ribs
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he plans on playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears despite the rib injury he suffered in Week 12. "We're not eliminated, (and) I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.
theScore
Jaguars edge Ravens after gutsy 2-point conversion, Tucker FG miss
The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, earning a 28-27 comeback victory at TIAA Bank Field. Trailing by seven, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in Marvin Jones catching an impressive touchdown near the sideline with only 14 seconds left in the game.
theScore
Colts' Saturday defends clock management: 'Thought we had plenty of time'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday believes he managed the clock adequately on the final drive of Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts were down 24-17 with 59 seconds left in the game when quarterback Matt Ryan ran for 14 yards to the Steelers' 26-yard line to set up a third-and-3. Saturday neglected to use one of his three timeouts after Ryan's run, and the clock ticked down to 30 seconds before the next snap.
