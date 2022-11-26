Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
goduke.com
Cooper Tabbed to TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week
DURHAM – Following her school-record seventh brace of the season at Alabama, Duke women's soccer standout Michelle Cooper earned yet another TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week accolade on Tuesday. It marked the sixth time this season Cooper earned TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week honors on the year. A native...
goduke.com
Taylor Leads Duke to 54-41 Victory Over Oregon State
PORTLAND, Ore. – Behind a season-high 18 points from senior Celeste Taylor, the Duke women's basketball team bounced back from Friday's setback and posted a 54-41 win over Oregon State Sunday night in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy. Classmate Elizabeth Balogun, junior Kennedy Brown and graduate...
goduke.com
Filipowski Named ACC Rookie of the Week For Third Consecutive Week
DURHAM – Freshman Kyle Filipowski has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week for the third consecutive week. Filipowski is the only Duke player to score in double figures in every game this season and is just the third Blue Devil since the 2014-15 season to win the award in three consecutive weeks (Paolo Banchero, Jahil Okafor).
goduke.com
Men's Soccer NCAA Match Versus FIU Moved to 3 P.M.
DURHAM – Due to inclement weather, the third-round NCAA men's soccer match between Duke and FIU has been moved to 3 p.m., at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils (12-1-4) and Panthers (14-4-1) meet for the third time in the postseason and the fourth time overall. Streaming is also available on ESPN+.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Primed for Sunday Matchup Against Oregon State
The Blue Devils look to bounce back from their first setback of the season when they take on Oregon State in the third-place game of the PK Legacy on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Pam Ward and Stephanie White will be on the...
goduke.com
No. 8 Duke Falls to No. 24 Purdue in PK Legacy Championship
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Freshman Tyrese Proctor scored a career-high 16 points but No. 24 Purdue claimed a 75-56 win over No. 8 Duke in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy at Moda Center in Portland, Ore. HOW IT HAPPENED. Duke jumped on Purdue early, opening a seven-point lead...
goduke.com
Taylor's Goal Moves Seventh-Seeded Duke Into National Quarterfinals
DURHAM – A Scotty Taylor goal in the 42nd minute propelled seventh-seeded Duke past FIU in a third-round match of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon. The 1-0 victory moved the Blue Devils into the national quarterfinals for the first time since 2006. HOW IT HAPPENED. Antino Lopez opened...
goduke.com
Leonard Throws Duke Past Wake, 34-31
DURHAM – Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard found redshirt freshman Sahmir Hagans in the front corner of the end zone for the game-winning score to help propel Duke to a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday night at Brooks Fields at Wallace Wade Stadium. With the win, the Blue...
goduke.com
Varsity Club Giving Day Kicks Off Tuesday
DURHAM – The fifth-annual Varsity Club Giving Day kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 29 with the 27-hour competition running from 9 a.m., on Nov. 29 through noon on Nov. 30. For 27 hours, in support of our 27 varsity programs including Cheerleading and Marching Band, we challenge you to show support for your sport's Varsity Club fund.
