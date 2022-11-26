Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Silver X Announces Record Operating Earnings of US$2 Milion and All-in-Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce Produced of US$15.8 in the Third Quarter 2022
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(FRA:WPZ) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to report its interim financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The full version of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.silverxmining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All financial information is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and all dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
WacoTrib.com
China's protests over lockdowns spread to campuses and communities abroad
Protests against China's strict zero-Covid policy and restrictions on freedoms have spread to at least a dozen cities around the world in a show of solidarity with rare displays of defiance in China over the weekend. Small-scale vigils and protests have been held in cities in Europe, Asia and North America, including London, Paris, Tokyo and Sydney, according to a Reuters tally, organised by expatriate dissidents and students.
WacoTrib.com
Things to know today: Politics at the World Cup; China tries to shut down protests; and more morning headlines
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 29.
WacoTrib.com
OLB Group to Present at Emerging Growth Conference November 30 at 2:05 PM
Management Team to Highlight Strong Revenue Growth and Partnership with Cuentas, Inc. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and cryptocurrency mining enterprise, announced today that its management team will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 30 from 2:05-2:35 PM. Ronny Yakov Chairman & CEO of OLB Group and Patrick Smith, Vice President of OLB Group will be providing an overview of the Company's e-commerce merchant services and crypto mining operations including recent partnership with Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq:CUEN).
WacoTrib.com
Novel Sunrise Completes Sale of Its Interest in SouthGobi
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ, HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that, as disclosed in the early warning report filed by China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited ("CCAM") on November 28, 2022 in Canada, Novel Sunrise Investments Ltd. ("Novel Sunrise"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCAM, completed the sale of all of its interests in the Company (the "Sale Transaction"), including its 46,358,978 common shares of the Company, to Land Grand International Holding Limited (the "Buyer"). To the best of the Company's knowledge, as a result of the completion of the Sale Transaction, the Buyer has become the Company's second largest shareholder holding a total of 46,358,978 common shares of the Company which represents approximately 15.70% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.
WacoTrib.com
AP News Summary at 11:53 p.m. EST
China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'. SHANGHAI (AP) — Barely a month after granting himself a third five-year term as China's leader, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger over his “zero COVID" policy. Demonstrators poured into the streets over the weekend in cities including Shanghai and Beijing, in protests unprecedented since the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Most protesters focused their anger on restrictions that confine families to their homes for months and have been criticized as neither scientific or effective. But some also shouted for Xi and the Communist Party that has ruled China for 73 years to give up power.
Comments / 0