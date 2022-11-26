VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ, HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that, as disclosed in the early warning report filed by China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited ("CCAM") on November 28, 2022 in Canada, Novel Sunrise Investments Ltd. ("Novel Sunrise"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCAM, completed the sale of all of its interests in the Company (the "Sale Transaction"), including its 46,358,978 common shares of the Company, to Land Grand International Holding Limited (the "Buyer"). To the best of the Company's knowledge, as a result of the completion of the Sale Transaction, the Buyer has become the Company's second largest shareholder holding a total of 46,358,978 common shares of the Company which represents approximately 15.70% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

