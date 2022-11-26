ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA

DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Hugh Freeze makes admission about Auburn job

Hugh Freeze made an admission on Saturday about the Auburn job. Freeze and Lane Kiffin have been mentioned as the two leading candidates for the Auburn job. They have both coached like they have been distracted lately, with their programs losing their last three games. After Freeze’s Liberty Flames shockingly...
AUBURN, AL
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall

Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win

It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Cowboys Respond to Jaylon Smith 'Dirty' (Weird?) Jumping Giants Play

To know Jaylon Smith is to know that on the field, he often expresses himself with ... unusual physical demonstrations. The Dallas Cowboys know Jaylon Smith, and are therefore unbothered by his odd "off-the-top-rope'' professional wrestling move featured in the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving. Smith started...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Report reveals why Lane Kiffin passed on Auburn job

Despite being heavily linked to the Auburn Tigers job for the last few weeks, Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss, and we have some idea why. Multiple reports indicated that Kiffin agreed to a contract extension with the Rebels that will run for at least six years and pay him roughly $9 million per year. According to Zach Barnett and John Brice of Football Scoop, this is a better offer than Auburn put on the table for Kiffin.
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Reveals Massive Problem For Broncos

The 2022 season has been a disastrous one for the Denver Broncos. They made a huge splash in the offseason by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks but that trade hasn’t had the positive impact that the franchise was hoping it would. There was optimism that Wilson would...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates

Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
CLEVELAND, OH
AllSooners

Oklahoma Loses WR Commit Anthony Evans

After almost a week of nothing but positive recruiting momentum, Oklahoma suffered a major setback on Friday. Anthony Evans, a 4-star wide receiver in the 2023 class and one of the fastest high school football players in the nation, announced via Twitter that he’s decommitted from OU and has ...
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cowboys icon Deion Sanders offered HC job at Colorado

After bringing tiny Jackson State into the national college football spotlight, Coach Prime is suddenly in the running for a primetime Power Five gig. Deion Sanders, the 55-year-old Hall of Famer who spent five key seasons as a member of the Dallas Cowboys during the tail end of their dynasty years and helped secure the club’s fifth and most recent Lombardi Trophy, has reportedly been offered the head coaching job at the University of Colorado and has “legitimate interest” in the job.
BOULDER, CO

