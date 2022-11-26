Read full article on original website
Related
Tuesday Recruiting Notebook | Updated 2:05 p.m.
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Posted on 9 hrs, V I P, User Since 167 months ago, User Post Count: 17280. 9 hrsVIP.
Walk & Talk: Resilient Kansas State seems ready for its rematch with TCU
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald discusses what he heard from Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and selected players at Tuesday's football press conference leading into Saturday's Big 12 Championship against TCU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
[Recruiting Pod] Hold on to your seats: Virginia is set to host officials, portal pandemonium begins
It's about to get crazy. Virginia football is set to host several official visitors the next few weeks, while the transfer portal is set to open up to everyone and things are going to be chaotic. Wahoos247 invites 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn to discuss a few UVA targets...
Rhule spoke with Scott Frost on Sunday
The current head coach at Nebraska had a conversation on Sunday with the former one. Matt Rhule said he has had a friendship with Scott Frost and talked with him just the other day after it was announced Rhule was Nebraska's next coach. Rhule didn't want to get into all the specifics of that conversation obviously, but did speak of his respect for Frost.
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
247Sports
Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'
With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
Matt Rhule talks about Mickey Joseph, others looking to stay on his staff
Unsurprisingly one of the first questions asked of new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule during his introductory press conference involved Mickey Joseph. Rhule said he’s reached out to Joseph and he admired the work Joseph did holding things together in a tough role as an interim coach. “I reached out...
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's first offer is to Virginia Tech commit
Virginia Tech cornerback commit Dante Lovett reacts to being offered by new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.
247Sports
College football rankings: Michigan climbs to No. 2 in Coaches Poll top 25
The AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings began its changes in the No. 2 spot of the updated Week 14 poll. Thanks to Michigan’s dominant victory at Ohio State, the Wolverines head to their second straight Big Ten Championship Game under head coach Jim Harbaugh. But the drama only...
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren calls for Michigan, Ohio State to both make College Football Playoff
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren believes Michigan and Ohio State should each make the College Football Playoff after the No. 3 Wolverines' 45-23 win at the No. 2 Buckeyes Saturday. While U-M has the inside track to the College Football Playoff and OSU appears to be on the outside looking in, Warren pounded the table for the two Big Ten East powers.
Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend
College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14
Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
247Sports
South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit
South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
Michigan QB Cade McNamara enters Transfer Portal, what does it means for Iowa?
Big news broke on Monday morning when Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. This has been rumored for a couple of months now and the Big Ten.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
Oregon Offensive Coordinator Hot Board
Dan Lanning has to make a hire to replace outgoing offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, and he needs to do it quickly. National Signing Day will start in a matter of.
Bowl game projections for Alabama after regular-season finale
Alabama capped the regular season with a 49-27 win over Auburn, its third Iron Bowl victory in a row, and advanced to 10-2 (6-2 SEC) to win 10 games for the 15th consecutive season. Now, the Crimson Tide will wait to learn its postseason fate with conference championships set to...
Recruits attend USC's win over ND, say the Trojans are in for "for something truly special"
No. 6 USC will play for the Pac 12 Championship this coming Friday - and following an exciting 38-27 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame to conclude the regular season - they’re tracking to become one of four teams that make the College Football Playoff in pursuit of a National Championship.
Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report
One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0