Tuesday Recruiting Notebook | Updated 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday Recruiting Notebook | Updated 2:05 p.m.
Walk & Talk: Resilient Kansas State seems ready for its rematch with TCU

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald discusses what he heard from Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and selected players at Tuesday's football press conference leading into Saturday's Big 12 Championship against TCU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
MANHATTAN, KS
Rhule spoke with Scott Frost on Sunday

The current head coach at Nebraska had a conversation on Sunday with the former one. Matt Rhule said he has had a friendship with Scott Frost and talked with him just the other day after it was announced Rhule was Nebraska's next coach. Rhule didn't want to get into all the specifics of that conversation obviously, but did speak of his respect for Frost.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
LINCOLN, NE
Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'

With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend

College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
ALABAMA STATE
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14

Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
COLORADO STATE
South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit

South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
COLUMBIA, SC
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report

One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
LINCOLN, NE
