ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
Women's Health

Press on nails: How to apply them & the best products for the job

If the thought of 'press on nails' conjures up memories of your teenage years – where heavy eyeliner, choker necklaces and chocolate brown lipstick reigned supreme – you might be surprised to see them enjoying somewhat of a revival. But, the 90s are very much back and taking...
Women's Health

Charlotte Tilbury's sell-out Makeup Mystery Box is back, with 50% off its bestselling products

Listen up, because Charlotte Tilbury has just dropped its sell-out mystery box, giving you the opportunity to try or top up products at a super discounted price. The iconic box is always shrouded in secrecy – obvs, it's literally called the Mystery Box – but we do know there are seven(!!) full-sized Charlotte Tilbury makeup products inside.
denver7.com

New Balance shoes are on sale for less than $40 today on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The deals just keep on coming on Black Friday! Among the...
cohaitungchi.com

How Much Does It Cost to Get Your Nails Done?

A manicure or pedicure is a temporary form of self-care and love. Your nails can also reflect your favorite mood and interests with a limitless amount of colors and designs. Sprucing up your nail beds can cost anywhere from $15 to $100+ depending on the service provided, location, nail artist’s experience, and how much you tip your nail artist.
Audacy

How to win free McDonald's for life this holiday season

Throughout December McDonald’s is bringing back its McGold Card with the possibility of winning free food for the next 50 years from the fast food giant. There will also be fun limited time merchandise and food deals.
moneysavingmom.com

GAP Women’s ColdControl Puffer Jacket for just $29.99! (Reg. $80)

GAP Factory has this Women’s ColdControl Puffer Jacket on sale for just $29.99 as a Black Friday Doorbuster Deal! Choose from four colors in sizes SX-2X. Shipping is FREE on orders over $50 for Rewards members (free to join). Or choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Looking...
Women's Health

Try This Mole-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin Recipe For Your Next At-Home Dinner

Step 1Heat oven to 350°F. In a small bowl, whisk together cocoa, dry spices, ¾ tsp salt, and ¼ tsp pepper. Step 2Heat 1 Tbsp oil in a large ovenproof skillet on medium. Coat pork with 5 tsp mole rub and cook, turning occasionally and decreasing the heat as needed, until browned, 12 to 15 min. total. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until the internal temperature reaches 145°F on an instant-read thermometer, 9 to 12 min. Transfer pork to a cutting board and let rest 5 min. before slicing.
EatingWell

ThePrep: Nourishing 400-Calorie Dinners to Make in 3 Steps or Less

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. It's totally normal to eat more than you usually do during the holidays. It's all those special dishes—and times with friends and family—that make celebrating so special! I sure got my fill of herb-roasted turkey, melting potatoes and apple crisp with cranberries last week. In no way do you need to "eat clean" or "detox" afterward, but you might be feeling out of your routine—like me—and craving healthy dinners to help you feel your best. This week, I'm making dinners that come in around 400 calories per serving and are ready in three steps or less to keep your prep as easy as possible.
Elite Daily

TikTok’s Cake Mix Cookies Recipe Has A Genius Baking Hack

If you love desserts, a new baking hack that’s trending on TikTok will change the game for whipping up a quick treat. This viral TikTok cookie recipe uses a box of cake mix as a base for cookie dough, with just two other ingredients to bind the dry ingredients together. If you’re having trouble deciding between whipping up a rich cake or soft cookies, or wish you could make cookies but only have cake mix on hand, keep reading. Here’s how to make the easy Cake Mix Cookies recipe from TikTok.
Women's Health

Wasabi and miso eggs

How do you like your eggs in the morning? With a spicy, Asian twist please. Because while the argument on behalf of our tastebuds is obvious, wasabi actually has its fair share of health benefits, too. Research has shown that not only does this Japanese condiment have cancer fighting properties, but it can also help stave off tooth decay. This is thanks to the isothiocyanates it contains, a class of compounds which give it antibacterial properties that stop bacteria sticking to your pearly whites. Wasabi fresh? You heard it here first.

Comments / 0

Community Policy