Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia

Well it's a hate crime BUT NOT ON HIM THE HATE CRIME BEGIN WITH THE 3 STUDENTS THAT STARTED THIS. BULLY THAT YOUNG MAN. PEOPLE NEED TO STOP MESSING WITH PEOPLE. WE ALL HAVE FEELINGS AND PEOPLE NEED TO RESPECT THAT! SORRY THAT IT HAD TO END LIKE THIS. BUT FOR ANY AND EVERYONE IN THIS WORLD PLEASE STOP BULLYING PEOPLE WE ALL GOING THROUGH SOMETHING IN LIFE.
If he got to the state of killing them . I can’t imagine how bad the bullying was. But because he is black they won’t look more into it because of his color of skin. It like all this white kids do the same oh he was under mental health. Give this young man a break and may God be with him. All you people and parents teach your kids to be kind. As parents we should be doing that
I am not excusing the crime, but can you racists stop making it what it isn't? I grew up in Petersburg, it is not an easy place to be a coward. It doesn't sound like a hate crime, it was personal. He didn't go to a place with people he ideologically hated, he went after players from his old school. Maybe he failed out, maybe he got cut and lost his scholarship. He was wrong and is in prison. He won't see the light of day free again. This country is really screw up with racist garbage. Let's let the good people unite and leave the trash behind us.
