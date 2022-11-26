Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: Early Season Success of West Virginia Basketball Sparks Excitement
West Virginia fans are exited about their basketball team so far this season, and for good reason. WVU sits at 6-1, earned a fifth place finish in the PK85 in Portland, Oregon, beat Florida by 30 and the only team to beat them in Purdue has proceeded to show they are elite themselves.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU Basketball’s Win Over Florida
On Sunday night, West Virginia concluded their Phil Knight Legacy tournament with a 29-point rout over Florida. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. How good? Not sure yet. But West Virginia is good. Heading into the season Florida was one of the teams expected to be a top-25 team throughout the season. The Gators hired San Francisco’s Todd Golden, who is one of the top upcoming head coaches in all of college basketball. Golden retained All-SEC forward Colin Castleton and recruited in Will Richard (Belmont), Kyle Lofton (St. Bonaventure) and Alex Fudge (LSU). With that being said, West Virginia had no business dominating Florida like they did on Sunday, but they did.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Extends Offer to 2023 4-Star OT Cincinnati Commit Nick Oliveira
West Virginia took a step in trying to continuously build the offensive line, something head coach Neal Brown has made a point to say is a major priority for the program. WVU extended an offer to 4-star offensive tackle Nick Oliveira. The New Jersey product committed to Cincinnati in June, but he made that commitment with Luke Fickell still in place as the Bearcats’ head coach. Fickell recently decided to leave Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Finishes Fifth in the Phil Knight Legacy Bracket
PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s 84-55 against Florida, the Mountaineers finished fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket on Sunday night. WVU went 2-1 during the tournament. West Virginia Wraps up PK85 with Rout Over Florida, 84-55 During their time in Portland, West Virginia lost to the...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Receives AP Vote Points for Second-Straight Week
In the latest AP poll that was released on Monday afternoon, West Virginia received 14 vote points. Based on the points, West Virginia is ranked No. 29 in the country. WVU is coming off of a trip to Portland, Ore. where they participated in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket. West Virginia went 2-1 during the week, defeating Portland State and Florida, while taking their first loss of the year to No. 5 Purdue.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Wraps up PK85 with Rout Over Florida, 84-55
PORTLAND — West Virginia completed their PK85 tournament weekend with a blowout win over Florida, 84-55. WVU finishes fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket. West Virginia (6-1) came out of halftime leading by eight. Within the first five minutes of the second half, WVU opened the flood gates as Florida (4-3) had no answer. West Virginia’s 20-2 second half run was capped off by a Mohamed Wague dunk.
How 'Locked In' Are WVU Commits Given Uncertainty with Coaching Staff?
Will WVU keep its top recruits throughout the month of December?
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 29
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. 2023 4-star OT Cincinnati commit Nick Oliveira announces offer from WVU. Update (12:00 PM) – Update (9:00 AM) – Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Comparing Pitt’s 2021 Offense to the 2022...
WVU Football Transfer Tracker
A full list of which players are leaving the program and who is entering the program via the transfer portal.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Lands Commitment from 2023 3-Star OL Chrisdasson Saint-Jean
The uncertainty surrounding West Virginia football hasn’t stopped Neal Brown and his staff from recruiting, especially with National Signing Day closing in, and it’s resulted in another commitment. Chrisdasson Saint-Jean, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive lineman Evans High in Orlando, Florida, committed to West Virginia Tuesday morning over offers...
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from West Virginia’s First Two Games in PK85
West Virginia has completed two games in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament so far, going 1-1. The Mountaineers lost by 12 to No. 24 Purdue on Thursday night and defeated Portland State 89-71 on Friday. Let’s take a look at three takeaways so far from the event. Mountaineers Can...
WBOY
WVU Sports Hall of Famer Donna Abbott dies at 52
Donna Abbott, one of the best players in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and a recent inductee to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 52. According to a release from WVU, she passed away Sunday evening in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia.
WTRF
HS O-Lineman announces commitment to WVU
The future of West Virginia’s offensive line just got a little taller. Orlando, Florida native Chrisdasson Saint-Jean is listed as a 6-foot-7, 310 force. The senior announced his commitment to West Virginia University with a graphic on social media on Monday. Saint-Jean is a consensus three-star prospect according to...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU F Emmitt Matthews Throws Down Tomahawk Slam
PORTLAND — In the first half of the West Virginia and Florida matchup, WVU F Emmitt Matthews drove to the rim and threw down a thunderous dunk. The dunk gave WVU a 30-17 lead as they cruised to a 29-point victory. Matthews finished with 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting...
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Florida
West Virginia and Florida will play on Sunday night for fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket, let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. West Virginia’s biggest issue this season has been turnovers. WVU head coach Bob Huggins has expressed his discern for his team’s lack of taking care of the ball since the summer. WVU has committed 77 turnovers in six games. The issue Huggins and his staff have with that number is the amount of unforced turnovers their team commit. If West Virginia can limit the turnovers as the season goes on, they’ll be tough to beat.
Metro News
Lyons blasts Gee in discussing detailed departure from WVU athletics
In his first public interview since being dismissed as West Virginia University’s Director of Athletics two weeks ago to the day, Shane Lyons went into detail how that decision came about, while admitting it caught him off guard that President E. Gordon Gee was looking to go in another direction.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Sports Hall of Famer, Women’s Basketball Great Donna Abbott Passes Away
Former WVU women’s basketball great Donna Abbott has passed away, the program announced on Monday. Abbott was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame back in July. WVU’s women’s basketball program released this statement on Monday morning:. “We are saddened to hear that Donna Abbott –...
wvsportsnow.com
Former West Virginia Commit 2023 4-Star CB Cameron Calhoun Picks Michigan
If at first you don’t succeed in finding the right fit of a college football program, try and try again. Former West Virginia commit four-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun in the 2023 class, who recently also decommitted from Cincinnati, has now decided Michigan is the best place for him to continue his career. Calhoun tweeted an image of himself wearing Michigan‘s uniform with the “Big House” Michigan Stadium in the background Saturday night to confirm the news.
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: WVU Made Former AD Shane Lyons a Scapegoat, But That’s Okay
Shane Lyons clearly feels like he was scapegoated by West Virginia University. And quite honestly, he’s right, but that doesn’t mean his removal wasn’t still warranted. “I’ll always be a West Virginian. Can’t take that away from me. West Virginia University…I’m still gonna support. I’m disappointed the loyalty to some people…” Lyons said to WV Metro News’ Hoppy Kercheval in his first interview since parting ways with WVU.
wvsportsnow.com
Poll: Did Hearing from Former WVU AD Shane Lyons Change Opinion of Him?
Calling Shane Lyons’ tenure as West Virginia’s athletic director polarizing would be being generous, especially in his last few years. He grew increasingly unpopular as the football team failed to climb to at least respectability. But since most of the opinions about Lyons were formed without knowing inside...
