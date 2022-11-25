Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Comments / 0