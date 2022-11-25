COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Harbaugh strolled into the locker room at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon victorious for the first time as a head coach. His Wolverines had just dominated Ohio State, 45-23, to win The Game for the second year in a row. The program had won in Columbus for the first time since 2000. And they had secured the Big Ten East title and another trip to Indianapolis for the title game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO