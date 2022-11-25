ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh’s postgame speech after Michigan beat Ohio State: ‘This is all about you players’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Harbaugh strolled into the locker room at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon victorious for the first time as a head coach. His Wolverines had just dominated Ohio State, 45-23, to win The Game for the second year in a row. The program had won in Columbus for the first time since 2000. And they had secured the Big Ten East title and another trip to Indianapolis for the title game.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ryan Day draws media criticism after Ohio State's second-straight blowout loss to Michigan

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second-straight lopsided loss to their arch-rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and could keep them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy