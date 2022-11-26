Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU Basketball’s Win Over Florida
On Sunday night, West Virginia concluded their Phil Knight Legacy tournament with a 29-point rout over Florida. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. How good? Not sure yet. But West Virginia is good. Heading into the season Florida was one of the teams expected to be a top-25 team throughout the season. The Gators hired San Francisco’s Todd Golden, who is one of the top upcoming head coaches in all of college basketball. Golden retained All-SEC forward Colin Castleton and recruited in Will Richard (Belmont), Kyle Lofton (St. Bonaventure) and Alex Fudge (LSU). With that being said, West Virginia had no business dominating Florida like they did on Sunday, but they did.
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: Early Season Success of West Virginia Basketball Sparks Excitement
West Virginia fans are exited about their basketball team so far this season, and for good reason. WVU sits at 6-1, earned a fifth place finish in the PK85 in Portland, Oregon, beat Florida by 30 and the only team to beat them in Purdue has proceeded to show they are elite themselves.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Extends Offer to 2023 4-Star OT Cincinnati Commit Nick Oliveira
West Virginia took a step in trying to continuously build the offensive line, something head coach Neal Brown has made a point to say is a major priority for the program. WVU extended an offer to 4-star offensive tackle Nick Oliveira. The New Jersey product committed to Cincinnati in June, but he made that commitment with Luke Fickell still in place as the Bearcats’ head coach. Fickell recently decided to leave Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Receives AP Vote Points for Second-Straight Week
In the latest AP poll that was released on Monday afternoon, West Virginia received 14 vote points. Based on the points, West Virginia is ranked No. 29 in the country. WVU is coming off of a trip to Portland, Ore. where they participated in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket. West Virginia went 2-1 during the week, defeating Portland State and Florida, while taking their first loss of the year to No. 5 Purdue.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Wraps up PK85 with Rout Over Florida, 84-55
PORTLAND — West Virginia completed their PK85 tournament weekend with a blowout win over Florida, 84-55. WVU finishes fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket. West Virginia (6-1) came out of halftime leading by eight. Within the first five minutes of the second half, WVU opened the flood gates as Florida (4-3) had no answer. West Virginia’s 20-2 second half run was capped off by a Mohamed Wague dunk.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 29
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. 2023 4-star OT Cincinnati commit Nick Oliveira announces offer from WVU. Update (12:00 PM) – Update (9:00 AM) – Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Comparing Pitt’s 2021 Offense to the 2022...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Lands Commitment from 2023 3-Star OL Chrisdasson Saint-Jean
The uncertainty surrounding West Virginia football hasn’t stopped Neal Brown and his staff from recruiting, especially with National Signing Day closing in, and it’s resulted in another commitment. Chrisdasson Saint-Jean, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive lineman Evans High in Orlando, Florida, committed to West Virginia Tuesday morning over offers...
WTRF
HS O-Lineman announces commitment to WVU
The future of West Virginia’s offensive line just got a little taller. Orlando, Florida native Chrisdasson Saint-Jean is listed as a 6-foot-7, 310 force. The senior announced his commitment to West Virginia University with a graphic on social media on Monday. Saint-Jean is a consensus three-star prospect according to...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Blowout Win Against Florida in PK85
PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s 84-55 win over Florida in the fifth-place game for the Phil Knight Legacy bracket, WVU head coach Bob Huggins talked about the great win. Huggins talked about positives and negatives, as well addressed whether or not this is a statement win for the...
MountaineerMaven
WVU Football Transfer Tracker
A full list of which players are leaving the program and who is entering the program via the transfer portal.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Florida
West Virginia and Florida will play on Sunday night for fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket, let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. West Virginia’s biggest issue this season has been turnovers. WVU head coach Bob Huggins has expressed his discern for his team’s lack of taking care of the ball since the summer. WVU has committed 77 turnovers in six games. The issue Huggins and his staff have with that number is the amount of unforced turnovers their team commit. If West Virginia can limit the turnovers as the season goes on, they’ll be tough to beat.
Sportsnaut
Ailing West Virginia seeks second win in Portland against Florida
There’s little worse than traveling for the holidays and then getting sick, but that is what has befallen the West
WTRF
WVU Sports Hall of Famer Donna Abbott dies at 52
Donna Abbott, one of the best players in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and a recent inductee to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 52. According to a release from WVU, she passed away Sunday evening in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU F Emmitt Matthews Throws Down Tomahawk Slam
PORTLAND — In the first half of the West Virginia and Florida matchup, WVU F Emmitt Matthews drove to the rim and threw down a thunderous dunk. The dunk gave WVU a 30-17 lead as they cruised to a 29-point victory. Matthews finished with 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting...
Million-Dollar Buyouts Expand to College Athletic Directors: Data Viz
As an alumnus, native Mountaineer and recent past chair of the NCAA Division I Council, Shane Lyons had a lot of collateral as West Virginia’s athletic director. Hired in 2015 from Alabama, where he served as deputy AD, Lyons was originally credited—or more recently, blamed—with giving football coach Neal Brown a two-year contract extension in April 2021, which now obligates the school to pay Brown $16.7 million if it wants to fire him without cause. Lyons’ termination earlier this month, in what is widely speculated as a precursor to Brown’s eventual bye-bye, cost significantly less. Still, it isn’t cheap—almost $2.2 million,...
How 'Locked In' Are WVU Commits Given Uncertainty with Coaching Staff?
Will WVU keep its top recruits throughout the month of December?
Metro News
Lyons blasts Gee in discussing detailed departure from WVU athletics
In his first public interview since being dismissed as West Virginia University’s Director of Athletics two weeks ago to the day, Shane Lyons went into detail how that decision came about, while admitting it caught him off guard that President E. Gordon Gee was looking to go in another direction.
Experts Predict Pinstripe for Pitt During Bowl Season
All signs point to the Pinstripe Bowl for the Pitt Panthers.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU RB Jaylen Anderson Named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week
Anyone who wasn’t aware of Jaylen Anderson prior to his performance against Oklahoma State definitely knows about him now. And the West Virginia running back is being recognized for his big game by the Big 12. Anderson has been named the conference’s Co-Newcomer of the Week. He shares the honor with Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Speaks – Football Victory – Basketball Rolls (Episode 421)
Outgoing athletic director Shane Lyons has made his first public comments about his departure. In an exclusive interview with Hoppy Kercheval, Lyons gave his thoughts on why he was dismissed. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss Lyons’ interview and review successful weekends for WVU football and basketball.
