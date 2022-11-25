Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cachevalleydaily.com
Nine USU football players receive All-MW honors, Reynolds picked as PFF All-American
LOGAN – Four Utah State football players were honored by the Mountain West as selections on the All-Mountain West teams. Offensive lineman Alfred Edwards was named to the first team while wide receiver Brian Cobbs, running back Calvin Tyler Jr, and defensive back Ike Larsen were named to the second team. Defensive back Hunter Reynolds was picked as an Honorable Mention All-American by Pro Football Focus.
cachevalleydaily.com
Louis Devon Griffin
May 16, 1935 – November 25, 2022 (age 87) Louis Devon Griffin was born in Clarkston, Utah, to Aubrey Myler and Pearl Thompson Griffin on 16 May 1935 in a home that no longer exists. He weighed nine and a half pounds and was greeted by three older brothers: Glen, V.E., and Ellis. Louis would be followed by another brother, Glade, and a sister, Shirlene. His parents and three older brothers proceeded him in death.
cachevalleydaily.com
Higher gas prices, not just a Cache Valley thing
SALT LAKE CITY — A report was released back on November 17th, similar to a task force convened by Cache County Executive David Zook that is hoping to find answers as to why Cache Valley gas at the pump costs more than in neighboring Box Elder and other counties.
cachevalleydaily.com
Kirk Dean “Butch” Hull
October 6, 1951 — November 26, 2022 (age 71) Our loving father, Kirk Dean “Butch” Hull, a great man and great machine operator, has done his time here on earth and is now continuing his legacy by further building the kingdom of heaven. Butch passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Preston, Idaho following a short illness. After sparring with and cheating death multiple times, he finally gets to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
cachevalleydaily.com
Johnson and Wilson to hold Town Hall Tuesday evening
LOGAN — In under two months, the Utah Legislature will convene in their 2023, 45-day general session. The Great Salt Lake and water are sure to be topics that will dominate during the session. There’s also a surplus, a proposed tax cut, and a proposal to change how water...
cachevalleydaily.com
Lyric Repertory’s holiday show slated to move to Ellen Eccles Theatre
LOGAN — The Lyric Repertory Company’s holiday presentation of A Christmas Carol will be staged in the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan rather than around the corner as usual in the Caine Lyric Theatre. That change of venue isn’t because the repertory company wanted a bigger theater,...
cachevalleydaily.com
Man hospitalized after vehicle rollover near Richmond
LOGAN — A man was hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover late Sunday night, south of Richmond. The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. near milepost 38, along US-91. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the vehicle drifted off the road and then rolled. No other vehicles were involved.
cachevalleydaily.com
Paradise man arrested following alleged domestic dispute in Clarkston
LOGAN — A 41-year-old Paradise man has been arrested following a domestic violence incident in Clarkston. Kit Kyle Moser was booked Sunday morning into the Cache County Jail. According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were initially called to a domestic assault Oct. 21 at a Clarkston...
cachevalleydaily.com
Toys for Tots seeks volunteers and more donations
LOGAN – Toys for Tots is struggling this year. The organization is getting fewer donations, fewer volunteers and more children needing Christmas. This is the organization’s 75th year of helping children. Melanie Sweet, the site coordinator, said they were further ahead last year than they are now. “We...
cachevalleydaily.com
Four Seasons to stage holiday production of ‘Elf the Musical’
SMITHFIELD — In lieu of its usual holiday presentation of A Christmas Carol, the Four Seasons Theatre Company here will stage Elf the Musical this season. Elf the Musical will play evenings from Dec. 1 to 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Sky View High School in Smithfield. Matinee performances are scheduled at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 10.
Comments / 0