October 6, 1951 — November 26, 2022 (age 71) Our loving father, Kirk Dean “Butch” Hull, a great man and great machine operator, has done his time here on earth and is now continuing his legacy by further building the kingdom of heaven. Butch passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Preston, Idaho following a short illness. After sparring with and cheating death multiple times, he finally gets to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

PRESTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO