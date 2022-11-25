Read full article on original website
Keen, Kozlowski lead Gaylord to opening night win over Grayling
GAYLORD ― Ready or not, the winter high school sports season is officially here. The Gaylord girls basketball team is coming into the season with high expectations, returning three of their five All-Big North players from a team that finished as the runner-ups in the conference a season ago, and they looked to...
Boys high school basketball: Forestburg vs Savoy – Nov. 29, 2022
Forestburg hosted Savoy in a non-district matchup.
NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin notches two historic goals
Alex Ovechkin scored two historic goals to lead the visiting Washington Capitals to a 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks
Ovechkin tops Gretzky for most road goals, Caps beat Canucks
Alex Ovechkin scored twice, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most road goals in NHL history, and the Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1
Former Fresno State QB Trent Dilfer expected to be next coach at UAB, sources tell ESPN
Former Fresno State quarterback Trent Dilfer is expected to become the next head football coach at UAB, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday night.
Mendota ready for Division 7-AA state championship game
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Last Friday night, the Mendota Aztecs upset top-seeded Hanford West, 38-8, to win the Division VI section championship. That meant Mendota’s season would continue in the state playoffs, and the Aztecs are set to host the Division 7-AA state championship game this Friday against Pinole Valley. “You’re in the state finals, […]
