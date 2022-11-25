Read full article on original website
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Edmond Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting just outside city limits on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business just north of Northwest 150th Street near North May Avenue in Edmond. Authorities said the alleged shooter is dead and a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. This...
OKCPD body camera: Suspect found under bed, pointing pistol before deadly officer-involved shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in rural Oklahoma County earlier this month.
OKCPD responds to reported shooting at business near Edmond
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Monday.
Road rage incident leaves one man dead, another in Oklahoma County jail
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A road rage incident left one man dead and another in jail in Oklahoma County. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon on Northwest 10th Street near Meridian Avenue. Lots of traffic comes through the area, so many rivers were shocked when they saw a body in the road in broad daylight.
OKCPD searching for 45-year-old man with warrant for assault
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is seeking the public's help in locating a man who has a warrant out for his arrest. Police say 45-year-old Jose Paredes has a warrant for assault for an incident that took place back in October. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they...
Metro truck driving students left high and dry after driving school closes
Metro truck driving students have been left high and dry after a SW OKC driving school shuts its doors.
Police identify victim killed in road rage shooting
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly road rage shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Pregnant woman struck by car on Oklahoma Ave.
A pregnant woman was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle. A Guthrie police officer was near the 400 block of E. Oklahoma Ave. when the woman was hit by a gray 2012 Honda at approximately 11 p.m. The officer immediately requested...
Hackers allegedly request money after stealing personal information from Norman Public Schools
It appears a ransomware attack on Norman Public Schools from earlier this month was done by a well-known hacking group that has earned millions in extortion deals.
Man arrested for first-degree murder involved in Oklahoma City road rage incident
An arrest has been made in Friday afternoon’s breaking news of a road rage fight that turned deadly.
Latest homicide from street confrontation on west side of OKC
One person is dead from a shooting at the intersection of N.W. 10th and Meridian Avenue Friday afternoon, Nov. 25. The post Latest homicide from street confrontation on west side of OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
‘His kids will never see their dad again’: OKCPD identifies deadly road rage victim, loved ones in disbelief
As two drivers were heading down Northwest 10th and Meridian Avenue, one shot multiple rounds at the other in a road rage-induced incident, leaving the other dead.
Oklahoma County Detention Center fails another state health inspection with 40+ violations
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now seen five surprise visits from the Oklahoma State Department of Health with the most recent one resulting in 45 violations.
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to its owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
Local Law Enforcement Set Up Sobriety Checkpoints During Holiday Weekend
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with several agencies to make sure everyone is safe on the roadways this Thanksgiving weekend. During the holiday season, there's a lot of people traveling whether it be visiting family and friends or shopping. With more people on the roadways, local agencies said they plan to make their presence known this weekend.
Shooting leaves one dead in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon. Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near NW 10th and Meridian Ave. Police said they believe this was a road rage situation involving two vehicles that stopped to confront each other at the intersection. One...
Pedestrian collision on I-44 & Penn leaves one dead
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a collision that happened around one this morning on I-44 westbound at Penn is still under investigation after the accident leaves one dead.
UPDATE: Teens in good condition after Caddo Co. Crash
FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County. The crash happened half a mile east of Fort Cobb around 1:15 A.M. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver hit a bridge guard rail and landed in a creek. The...
Woman sent to hospital in Grady Co. wreck caused by driving under the influence
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A driver went to the hospital after a wreck caused by driving under the influence in Grady County Saturday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened before 7:30 p.m. about three miles west of Alex. The Lindsay woman was heading westbound on OK-19 when...
