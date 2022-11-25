Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and CantinaJ.M. LesinskiSurfside Beach, SC
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
WTOP
STORY REMOVED: FBC–Coastal Carolina-James Madison
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Please disregard FBC–Coastal Carolina-James Madison, published on Nov. 26, 2022, and datelined in HARRISONBURG, Va. It duplicates material in similar story with keyword FBC—T25-Coastal Carolina-James Madison but does not taking into account that Coastal Carolina is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
Former assistant city manager of Myrtle Beach dies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bruce Boulineau, a former Myrtle Beach city staff member, died on Saturday, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. Boulineau retired in 2019 after 31 years of service, the city said. During his time with city government, he worked as the construction services director and assistant city manager. Boulineau was well […]
WMBF
A new historical marker unveiled recalls history of Cox’s Ferry
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Historical Society is unveiling its first historic marker in a series highlighting the county’s part in the American Revolutionary War. The first marker will recall the history of Cox’s Ferry. The ferry provided transportation across the Waccamaw River for nearly 200...
New Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ GO now open
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ GO location in Myrtle Beach opened on Monday. The new location is at 1937 Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is near Sam’s Club, according to the company. The new location is drive-thru only. “We have observed a shift in our guests’ behavior in recent years, with more […]
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are beginning to stay mild this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Clouds are beginning to dry out this evening. Clouds will begin to gradually clear out, leaving us with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are going to be a bit chilly tonight with overnight lows dropping in the low to mid 40s across our area. THE WEEK AHEAD.
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach Christmas Events 2022 & Festivals
The must-do trip of the season is to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to experience the warmth and wonder of the holidays at The Beach. With 60 miles of sun-drenched coastline, the return of Winter Wonderland at The Beach, as well as several longstanding holiday events and shopping experiences, this season brings magical moments for visitors of all ages.
Crews fight 3-acre fire in Loris area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews fought an approximately three-acre fire in the Loris area on Monday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. As of 12:55 p.m. Monday, the fire had been contained after growing to about three acres, HCFR said. One structure sustained minor damages and three other structures are being protected. HCFR was […]
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
wpde.com
You gotta regatta! 38th annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta sets sail
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — Spectators in our area took to the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday to see boats decked out with holiday lights as part of the 38th annual Intracoastal Waterway Regatta in Little River. The tradition is always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Organizers suggested Grand Harbor Marina,...
Man accused of shooting at bicyclist in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of shooting at a bicyclist in North Myrtle Beach, according to a police report obtained by News13. Michael Coleman Hill, 50, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with attempted murder. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center a day later on a $15,000 […]
wpde.com
Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
wpde.com
Crash involving dump truck blocking traffic on Highmarket Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a dump truck is blocking traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said crews are on the scene at Highmarket Street and West Virginia Road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while the westbound lane is...
Coastal Carolina student appears to have died of natural causes at Magnolia Hall, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death of a student in a Coastal Carolina University residence hall on Sunday appears to have been the result of natural causes, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Authorities, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, began investigating after the student, died at Magnolia Hall. “It is with […]
heraldadvocate.com
One dead, one flown to Florence after early Monday morning crash near McColl
One driver has died and another driver was flown to Florence early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near McColl. According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 2:12 a.m. on SC 381 near Jimmy McColl Road, which is 2.7 miles south of McColl.
Man, 19, jailed on burglary charge after alleged incident at Carolina Forest home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have charged a 19-year-old Myrtle Beach man with first-degree burglary after he and at least one her person allegedly tried to break into multiple vehicles and a home in the Waterford Plantation area of Carolina Forest. Police arrested Christian Gantt on Friday after releasing surveillance images two […]
WMBF
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A letter in the mail is the most notice some business owners along Main Street in Myrtle Beach received letting them know they’d have to move out. Black Thai Restaurant in Myrtle Beach along with several other tenants received a letter asking them to...
WMBF
Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in an early morning crash on Thanksgiving Day in the Myrtle Beach area. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee Boulevard. He said a car...
Florence police look to ID person wanted for questioning in shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are looking to identify a person wanted for questioning in an October shooting. Police posted photos of a person on Facebook who is wanted for questioning regarding a shooting incident Oct. 10 at On the Go on Alligator Road. No one was injured in the shooting, according to Capt. […]
