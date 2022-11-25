ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits

Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WTOP

STORY REMOVED: FBC–Coastal Carolina-James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Please disregard FBC–Coastal Carolina-James Madison, published on Nov. 26, 2022, and datelined in HARRISONBURG, Va. It duplicates material in similar story with keyword FBC—T25-Coastal Carolina-James Madison but does not taking into account that Coastal Carolina is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.
HARRISONBURG, VA
live5news.com

Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Former assistant city manager of Myrtle Beach dies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bruce Boulineau, a former Myrtle Beach city staff member, died on Saturday, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. Boulineau retired in 2019 after 31 years of service, the city said. During his time with city government, he worked as the construction services director and assistant city manager. Boulineau was well […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

A new historical marker unveiled recalls history of Cox’s Ferry

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Historical Society is unveiling its first historic marker in a series highlighting the county’s part in the American Revolutionary War. The first marker will recall the history of Cox’s Ferry. The ferry provided transportation across the Waccamaw River for nearly 200...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

New Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ GO now open

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ GO location in Myrtle Beach opened on Monday. The new location is at 1937 Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is near Sam’s Club, according to the company. The new location is drive-thru only. “We have observed a shift in our guests’ behavior in recent years, with more […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are beginning to stay mild this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Clouds are beginning to dry out this evening. Clouds will begin to gradually clear out, leaving us with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are going to be a bit chilly tonight with overnight lows dropping in the low to mid 40s across our area. THE WEEK AHEAD.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foodgressing.com

Myrtle Beach Christmas Events 2022 & Festivals

The must-do trip of the season is to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to experience the warmth and wonder of the holidays at The Beach. With 60 miles of sun-drenched coastline, the return of Winter Wonderland at The Beach, as well as several longstanding holiday events and shopping experiences, this season brings magical moments for visitors of all ages.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crews fight 3-acre fire in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews fought an approximately three-acre fire in the Loris area on Monday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. As of 12:55 p.m. Monday, the fire had been contained after growing to about three acres, HCFR said. One structure sustained minor damages and three other structures are being protected. HCFR was […]
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

You gotta regatta! 38th annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta sets sail

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — Spectators in our area took to the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday to see boats decked out with holiday lights as part of the 38th annual Intracoastal Waterway Regatta in Little River. The tradition is always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Organizers suggested Grand Harbor Marina,...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina student appears to have died of natural causes at Magnolia Hall, Horry County Coroner’s Office says

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death of a student in a Coastal Carolina University residence hall on Sunday appears to have been the result of natural causes, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Authorities, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, began investigating after the student, died at Magnolia Hall. “It is with […]
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy