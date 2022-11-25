Read full article on original website
‘We’re not gonna shy away from it’: Illinois hosting upset-minded Orange
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Big Ten-ACC Challenge is seeing a long journey draw to a close. Starting its challenge in 1999, the yearly competition between two marquee conferences comes to an end this fall. In an event that Illinois had little impact on for years, the program enters the Big Ten-ACC Challenge’s final year as one of the more elite teams in the mix.
ACC/B1G Challenge Up Next for Illini Women's Basketball
ILLINOIS (6-1) at PITT (5-2) Date | Time Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 | 4 p.m. CT. Availability/Interviews Pitt Preview (11/29) Illinois Starters Last Game (80-83 loss vs. Delaware) Pos. No. Name Ht. Yr. PPG RPG APG Season Note. G 3 Makira Cook 5-6 Jr. 14.3 3.9 4.3 11-of-22 3FG, Pts/Asts...
Daily Digest | 'All good things must come to an end'; Updated Illini bowl projections
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is on its last leg. The annual challenge will end after 24 years, the ACC and ESPN announced on Monday. The non-conference event for men's and women's basketball will be replaced by the new ACC/SEC Challenge next season. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which began in 2013, will also end after this season.
Illinois Basketball: Latest AP Top 25 strengthens the Illini schedule
A new AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Illinois basketball team still finds themselves in the top 20. The Illini just had one game this past week and that was against DI newcomer, Lindenwood. The Lions weren’t much of a match for the Orange and Blue, as Illinois would take a 24-point lead by halftime and never look back. Lindenwood ended up falling to the Illini, 92-59.
Illinois wide receiver Daniel Edwards intends to enter transfer portal
Illinois redshirt freshman wide receiver Daniel Edwards announced on Tuesday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Edwards will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Edwards is a former three-star recruit out of Winter Park (Fla.) in the Class of 2021, the final recruiting class of former head...
ACC/Big Ten Challenge tips off this week - Syracuse @ Illinois
-0- The Illinois basketball coaches show airs tonight here on the Big-Z (107.1 FM, 1570 AM). The coaches show runs from 7-to-8 pm. It's the first Coach Brad Underwood radio show of the season. Illinois has a record of 5-and-1 on the year. They are currently ranked 16th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. A new poll is set to be released later today (MON).
Illini defensive back DD Snyder intends to enter transfer portal
Illinois redshirt freshman defensive back DD Snyder announced on Sunday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. A former three-star prospect out of Tampa (Fla.) Catholic in the Class of 2021, Snyder did not play a single game at Illinois during his two seasons in Champaign.
Bret Bielema is still the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year
It is Nov. 27, 2022, and many Illini football fans can’t believe that their team is not the Big Ten West Champions. If I typed that first sentence four months ago, I would have likely needed a full psychiatric evaluation and a padded room for my own safety. Illinois...
Guenther Named Big Ten Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award Honoree
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Illinois' Ron Guenther is this year's recipient of the Big Ten's Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award, while Indiana's Nate Sudfeld is the Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award honoree, the conference announced Monday. These awards recognize Big Ten football students who have achieved success in the areas of leadership and humanitarianism following their academic and athletic careers at a Big Ten university.
Princeton defense muscles Tigers to "Shoot the Rock" Championship
Pontiac and Princeton were anticipated to make for an exciting championship in the Dean Riley “Shoot the Rock” Tourney Saturday. But, once Princeton took command in the first quarter, it was pretty much all over. Jason Smith's Tigers lead 19 – 13 after one and were in firm control 63 – 34 after 3. Four Princeton teammates were in double figures for the night led by Grady Thompson's 26, Bennett William's 15 and eleven each from Noah Laporte and Teegan Davis. Jason Smith said their defense dictated the tempo earlier:
Fighting Illini Launch Fundraising Challenge with V Foundation to Achieve Victory Over Cancer
DONATE | CANCER CENTER AT ILLINOIS | JIMMY V CLASSIC. CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. -- The University of Illinois men's basketball team is set to participate in in the Jimmy V Classic vs. The Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, Dec. 6., As part of the Jimmy V Classic Challenge, the Fighting Illini, along with seven other schools, have also been challenged to raise money for cancer research in honor of the late Jim Valvano, legendary college basketball coach, ESPN announcer, and founder of the V Foundation.
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
The pseudoscience spreading to police precincts around Illinois
A phenomenon known as 911 phone call analysis is being used by more and more police departments across the country, including in Illinois. It's a pseudoscience that claims that what someone says, how they sound and how they act during a 911 phone call, can determine if they are calling for help, or if they are trying to cover for a crime they have committed.
Seven Point of Illinois CEO Calls for Investors in Danville Cannabis Dispensary Project
Above: Seven Point of Illinois CEO Brad Zerman addresses the Danville City Council in late 2021 prior to approval of site plans at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. The countdown is still on to the groundbreaking of the planned Seven Point of Illinois cannabis dispensary at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. CEO Brad Zerman says one thing they’re working on now is the chance for area residents who plan to be clients of Seven Point of Illinois’ Danville outlet to invest in the project. Zerman says the money raised, with a goal of $75,000 to $100,000; would be an extremely small percentage of what the whole construction project will cost. But the idea is, get area residents aware and involved in the project, from both Eastern Illinois and Western Indiana.
New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community. “The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I […]
Watch an Illinois Squirrel Bulking Up on Nuts Like the Pro He Is
When you want something done, leave it to the pros. When it comes to nut gathering, it doesn't get any more "pro" than a squirrel in Illinois who has obviously mastered his skill as a new video share proves. This short but sweet video was just shared recently showing a...
Danville credit union provides unique way to give back
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Giving Fence is back at the Education Personnel Federal Credit Union for people to leave what they can, and take what they need. The Giving Fence began a few years ago by the Danville Area Chapter of Credit Unions. The idea came from another organization in Bloomington where they have a Giving Fence as well.
Drivers damage equipment while crews respond to Hoopeston fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Fire Department said some equipment was damaged by drivers while they were responding to a fire on Sunday morning. The fire occurred at the 1000 block of W. Main St. Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire department said that while they were extinguishing the […]
Fire crews respond to structure fire in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the Colonial Plaza apartments on S. Mattis Ave. At this time no further information has been released. This is a developing story, WAND is working to learn more and will continue to update this story with...
Vermillion Bridge Project stirs controversy
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– At one point, the State Road 163 bridge over Brouilletts Creek in Vermillion County was slated to be replaced. The condition of the bridge, which was built in 1933, had been deteriorating and needed renovations. But recently, it was declared a “select historic bridge,” by state and federal agencies, changing the […]
